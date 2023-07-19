Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RVT: Small-Caps Poised To Make A Comeback, But Industrial Exposure Is Not Ideal

Jul. 19, 2023 11:18 AM ETiShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), RTY, RVTPSCI, SPY1 Comment
The Alpha Sieve
Summary

  • Since the pandemic, capital has tended to gravitate towards large-cap stocks during times of market risk aversion, causing the large-cap:small-cap ratio to shift significantly to the upside.
  • Recent economic predictions suggest a lower probability of a US recession, which could improve sentiment towards small-cap stocks and potentially lower the large-cap:small-cap ratio.
  • The Royce Value Trust, a small-cap closed-end fund, is highlighted as a reliable investment option, despite concerns about its high exposure to the industrial sector.
  • We also like the risk-reward on the charts.

Time For The Baton To Be Passed On To Small-Caps?

US blue chips have enjoyed their time in the sun for a while now; the chart below juxtaposes the relative strength of the large-cap-oriented S&P500 and the small-cap-based Russell 2000. We

The Alpha Sieve
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Brute80
Today, 11:38 AM
Just a few weeks ago, industrial exposure was a good thing. Industrial REITs were poised to breakout and everyone was clamoring for them. Now, suddenly, industrial exposure is the reason to be cautious? Not seeing what changed since a few weeks ago.
