High Yield Retail: Focus Shifts To Demand

SolStock

By Jennifer Haidu, CFA

With a rebalance of supply issues, retailers are watching the impact of tighter monetary policy on demand.

Last fall, we wrote a blog about the retailers' inventory issues, noting that potential improvements could prove highly supportive in 2023. Subsequently, sellers aggressively addressed inventory issues through promotions and careful restocking; and while there remains some inventory backup at the wholesale level and a few discretionary retailers have more work to do, the sector's inventory problem has largely been addressed. Now, the sales-to-inventory relationship will likely become more dependent on the sales part of the equation.

Spending resilience in 2022 and early 2023 was supported by savings cushions, the tight labor market, and solid wage growth. However, management teams across the board reported a sharp drop in traffic and sales in mid-March, with many saying that softness would continue through spring. Some reports have indicated that May saw more normalized trends, but we will not see official results until August. We do know that consumers continue to be selective among categories: Grocery, beauty, and pets consistently post monthly gains, while apparel, home, and electronics are reverting to pre-pandemic demand trends.

Importantly, we've also noted strength in leisure spending. Optimistic commentaries from management teams in that sector contrasted sharply with cautious commentaries from "goods" management teams regarding tenuous consumer demand.

Assessing these mixed signals, it's clear that challenges remain on the demand side. The labor market remains healthy and inflation has receded from 2022 peak levels. However, continued Fed tightening will likely lead to tougher credit conditions for employers and households. The resumption of student loan payments in October could also present a challenge for the consumer; we are particularly cautious on retailers that sell into the student demographic and expect discretionary income concerns to be a key topic on corporate earnings calls in August.

Overall, we see the demand side of the inventory equation as the biggest risk for retail in the second half of 2023.

