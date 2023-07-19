threespeedjones/iStock via Getty Images

The Telecom Investment Thesis Remains Highly Volatile For Now

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:T) in June 2023 and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in May 2023, discussing the rumored impact of Amazon (AMZN) potentially entering the telecom market.

Combined with the elevated promotions/ free mobile devices, the high capex business models, and the subsequently lumpy Free Cash Flow generations, it was unsurprising to us that Mr. Market turned bearish on these telecom stocks.

This cadence was naturally worsened by the elevated interest rate environment, thanks to the Fed's sustained hikes thus far.

Things were likely worsened as a result, largely due to T's elevated long-term debts of $123.44B (-7.1% QoQ/ -31.3% YoY)/ $21.81B maturing through FY2025 and VZ's elevated long-term debts of $147.72B (+2.9% QoQ/ +5.1% YoY)/ $34.22B maturing through FY2025.

T & VZ Historical Stock Price

Trading View

Unfortunately, T's and VZ's stock prices have been further decimated by the banks' downgrade, over "worries related to lead-sheathed cables." While the story is still developing, it appears that Mr. Market has decided to punish these companies, with both stocks now trading at their 1992 and 2010 lows, respectively.

This is a dramatic turn of events indeed.

We believe the impact for VZ may be worse, since the management has admitted that "a small percentage of our existing network today includes lead-sheathed cable," with many "still used in providing critical voice and data services, including access to 911 and other alarms, to customers nationwide."

Given the immense backlash thus far, we think it is natural that the telecom has launched an investigation to help assuage public and market fears.

With market analysts expecting the rectification work to total nearly $60B, thanks to the "Bell System Legacy," it is unsurprising that the plunge has been fast and furious, with VZ losing -9.7% of its value since the release of Wall Street Journal article last week.

Then again, the New Street Research has reported that T may bear the brunt of the pain, since the telecom reportedly has "the highest exposure" to 23.18M housing and business units, compared to VZ at 7.63M.

Either way, there is no easy way out of this, especially since precedent indicates that T has previously agreed to a $1.5M settlement to remove lead-lined cables from Lake Tahoe in 2021.

One thing is clear, if the government eventually mandates the telecoms to completely remove the existing lead-line cables at their own costs, we believe the potential for insolvency may increase, due to their immense debt obligations, as discussed above.

So, Are Telecom Stocks Worth Buying Here?

T & VZ 10Y Market Cap/ FCF Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, T's and VZ's valuations have been impacted negatively, falling to NTM Market Cap/ FCF ratios of 5.09x and 7.66x, respectively, compared to their 1Y mean of 6.90x/ 9.14x and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 10.43x / 11.79x, respectively.

With both T and VZ's stock valuations/ prices being compressed at the moment, value driven income investors may want to diversify their portfolios with both dividend stocks, due to their improved forward yields of 8.20% and 7.67%, compared to their 4Y average of 6.97% and 5.02%, respectively.

While the elevated interest rate environment has naturally impacted both telecom's interest expenses to an annualized sum of $6.83B for T (+9.4% QoQ/ +4.9% YoY) and $4.82B for VZ (+9.2% QoQ/ +53.5% YoY), we must also highlight that the latter management has conducted multiple rate swaps to counter the increasing interest rates thus far.

This has allowed VZ to report a somewhat moderate effective interest rate of 4.6% (+0.9 points QoQ/ +1.2 YoY) in the latest quarter. This is similar to T at approximately 4.2% (inline QoQ), based on our calculation, based on the latter's long-term debts of $132.26B at 4.1% and short-term debts of $13.75B at 5.7%.

However, if we really have to choose only one, VZ may be the better choice, since the telecom's Free Cash Flow generation is relatively improved at $2.33B (+40.3% QoQ/ +133.1% YoY) in the latest quarter, with a FY2023 FCF guidance at $21B (+49.4% YoY).

This is compared to T's lumpier cadence at $1B (-83.6% QoQ from $6.1B/ +42.8% YoY from $0.7B) and FY2023 FCF guidance at $16B (+29.1% YoY), suggesting VZ's potential dividend safety might be better.

T & VZ 10Y Stock Price

Trading View

However, we must also highlight that both stocks have drastically underperformed the wider market over the past ten years, even after adjusting for dividends.

Therefore, while this steep lead-lined correction may appear to be highly attractive, it is uncertain if there is a floor to stop the downward slide, with the stocks' prospects relentlessly battered since July 2022.

Prospective T & VZ investors must be aware of this growing risk indeed, since their dividend increases may also be impacted from the uncertain legal outcome, or worse, the suspension of dividends. With market analysts expecting the proceedings to play out over the next few years, their stock performances may remain volatile as well.

With many other stocks to invest in a potential bull run market, conservative investors may prefer other safer dividend plays, such as those in the Consumer Staples, REITs, or ETFs, in our opinion.

Then again, while our own portfolios comprise mostly of high-growth stocks and ETFs, we are tempted to establish a small position here, due to the highly attractive risk reward ratio.

As a result of increasingly bearish sentiments, this may be the time to aggressively bet on legacy telecom companies, since this steep correction may potentially present great dollar cost averaging opportunities for long-term investors, or entry points for prospective investors like us.

Therefore, we continue to cautiously rate the T and VZ stocks as speculative buys for income investors with higher risk tolerances.