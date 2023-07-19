Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T And Verizon: Are The Lead-Induced Discounts Worth Buying?

Jul. 19, 2023 12:44 PM
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • Thanks to the Amazon rumors and Wall Street Journal's lead-lined cable expose, it might appear that there is no floor for VZ's and T's downward spiral.
  • With market analysts expecting the rectification work to total nearly $60B, both telecoms face great uncertainties, especially worsened by their immense debts.
  • If the US government eventually mandates the telecoms must remove the lead-line cables at their own costs, as how T did in 2021, insolvency fears may arise, in our view.
  • However, fortune favors the brave. This may be the time to aggressively bet on the survival of legacy telecom companies, since this steep correction presents great opportunities.
  • Value-driven income investors may want to diversify their portfolios due to T's expanded forward yields of 8.20% and VZ at 7.67%, against their 4Y average of 6.97% and 5.02%.

Lead Hazard Sign

threespeedjones/iStock via Getty Images

The Telecom Investment Thesis Remains Highly Volatile For Now

We previously covered AT&T (NYSE:T) in June 2023 and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in May 2023, discussing the rumored impact of Amazon (

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Comments (11)

R
RWilliam
Today, 1:46 PM
Premium
Comments (7.44K)
Good article, thx. Doubled my VZ position yesterday, speed bump imo. Reduced my T position a week ago. Long 2:1 VZ:T
SECMBS profile picture
SECMBS
Today, 1:39 PM
Premium
Comments (105)
Glad to hear T is proactive but now says removing could be worse than letting cables stay in the ground. Reminds me of every old house in America that has lead paint on window frames. Paint over with non-lead paint and relax. As long as there is no dust or flakes, you're OK.
R
RWilliam
Today, 1:47 PM
Premium
Comments (7.44K)
@SECMBS paint chips that kids eat, not even close. Buried cables any leaching, if any, would be extremely slow.

The paint plates a the binder breaks down. This a metal that forms an oxide coating.
S
Seeburto
Today, 1:36 PM
Premium
Comments (3.54K)
No. This bad enough to break them.
M
Minka the Cat
Today, 1:34 PM
Premium
Comments (148)
Buying?! I’m looking to sell at a price where I don’t get absolutely hosed!
I’m so done with telcos.
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks profile picture
Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (668)
another 3M situation where once proud companies become fallen angels?
R
RWilliam
Today, 1:44 PM
Premium
Comments (7.44K)
@Woke like Jesus aka Guy who thinks IMO, not even close. Very small amount of lead a wire is small. Lead oxidizes and resists corrosion that’s why it’s there. Only way to know is soil testing. Soil is full of lead from leaded gasoline.

It’s not paint chips it’s buried and highly unlikely to reach water tables in any dangerous amounts. PFAS is everywhere. Completely opposite.
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 1:10 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (303)
Someone (analyst) updated remediation costs today at $2B to $20B. My guess, it will be a nothing burger in a couple of months. Why would lawyers even go after telecom giants, other than deep pockets. If there is an enemy of the people, it would be the manufacturers of the cable. But guess what government approved the use of lead shielded cable. The crap is still available for purchase on some sites. With the thick, and I mean thick, plastic coating on this wire, it will never leach lead in to the environment at a rate which would raise concern. IMO.
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 1:03 PM
Comments (8.82K)
Nicely balanced receive of the present situation with AT&T and Verizon.

On the fourth bullet at the head of this article: As a rule, fortune favours the diligent while the brave often go to early graves.
g
g263042
Today, 1:01 PM
Comments (250)
The story is a bit late given the apparent 'recovery' but with ongoing court cases likely this will probably continue to be in the media and spook/boost stock depending on how the court cases progress. Between this and Amazon rumor, it's pretty clear that telcom stock can be easily spooked. The trend though is down YTD for T/VZ.
petecarter profile picture
petecarter
Today, 12:58 PM
Comments (697)
Another outdated article. Would've been timely (but wrong) if it appeared Monday (7/17), when the news came out and both T and VZ dropped, but they were basically flat Tuesday and are up sharply today when this story appeared (7/19, 12:45), T up almost 8%, VZ up 5.5%. Seems the market has decided the lead cable problem isn't nearly as big as first thought.
