Enel Chile: Renewable Energy Utility With A 9% Dividend Yield

Jul. 19, 2023 12:45 PM ETEnel Chile S.A. (ENIC)ECH4 Comments
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Summary

  • Enel Chile S.A. has seen its shares soar in 2023.
  • There may be room for further upside; the stock has still underperformed its country ETF over the past three years.
  • Chile is uniquely well-suited for being a leader in renewable energy production, and electrification should drive significant sector growth going forward.
  • Enel Chile isn't my favorite company in Chile, but I'm bullish on the overall economy and expect a rising tide to lift all boats.
La represa de Rapel en Chile

tifonimages/iStock via Getty Images

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) is a leading Chilean power utility. Shares plummeted in recent years amid the twin blows of a prolonged drought and unfavorable political developments. However, the skies have cleared in 2023, with ENIC stock

This article was written by

Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Research and trade alerts from a hedge fund pro with a global outlook.

Ian worked for Kerrisdale, a New York activist hedge fund, for three years, before moving to Latin America to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities there. His Ian's Insider Corner service provides live chat, model portfolios, full access and updates to his "IMF" portfolio, along with a weekly newsletter which expands on these topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

usiah
Today, 1:11 PM
That 35% dividend withholding tax is enough to keep me away. (I have to file Form 1116, which substantially reduces my foreign tax credit). Thanks for mentioning it.

Retired U.S. investor
Gauchoman
Today, 1:16 PM
@usiah Yep, its a killer for foreign investors..that's why I have not bought Chilean stocks,,,,maybe one day they will lower it to a more reasonable 15%!!!
bargains
Today, 12:53 PM
@Ian Bezek
Regarding your, "Enel Chile isn't my favorite company in Chile," then would you care to mention your most favored company in Chile?
Ian Bezek
Today, 1:00 PM
@bargains $CCU is my largest position in Chile at the moment.
