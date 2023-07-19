piola666/E+ via Getty Images

The launch cost of satellites per kilogram has decreased to nearly one percent of its original value over the past twenty years, paving the way for significant growth opportunities in space-based 5G communications infrastructure in the next decade.

The commercialization of low-Earth orbit ("LEO") satellites is booming, driven by both geopolitical factors and the increasing demand for global telecommunication capabilities.

Taiwan's Push for Indigenous Satellite Network

Taiwan's government, in collaboration with private companies, is embarking on a groundbreaking endeavor to create its own version of the Starlink satellite system. This ambitious initiative is driven by the escalating military threats from China and the recognition of Taiwan's vulnerability in terms of communication infrastructure during conflicts. The government aims to establish a resilient satellite network that can withstand missile attacks, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable connectivity for the nation. In a show of commitment, Premier Su approved a significant investment of NT$25.1 billion over a 10-year period to establish indigenous satellite launch capabilities.

China's Low Earth Orbit Satellite Ambitions

China, inspired by the military use of Starlink in Ukraine and Russia, is intensifying its efforts to develop its own low Earth orbit satellite constellation to rival Elon Musk's Starlink. Reports indicate that China is constructing new launch sites and expanding its satellite industry, involving state-owned and private enterprises. China's Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation is striving to develop a rocket capable of deploying up to 60 satellites in a single launch, similar to SpaceX's (SPACE) Falcon 9. The country's prioritization of satellite broadband networks and infrastructure plans demonstrate its agenda for self-sufficiency in critical technologies.

Satellite initiatives as the results of geopolitical conflicts have significant implications for the satellite industry and could potentially influence Rocket Lab's (NASDAQ:RKLB) position within it. It could create demand for launch services, satellite manufacturing, and related technologies, presenting business opportunities for Rocket Lab to explore.

Commercial Opportunities in the Satellite Industry

While geopolitical factors may influence government demands, it is crucial to recognize the substantial and rapidly growing commercial opportunities in the satellite industry. The commercial usage of satellites has experienced remarkable growth, surpassing both the military and outer-space sectors in terms of the total addressable market. In 2022 alone, a staggering 2,325 commercial satellites were deployed, representing a growth of over 35% compared to the previous year. Moreover, the space industry achieved a historic record with 161 successful launches. As of the end of 2022, the total number of active satellites orbiting the Earth reached 7,316, marking a substantial increase of approximately 51% compared to 2021 and an astonishing 321% over the past five years.

The commercial satellite industry dominates the global space economy, generating a revenue of $384 billion in 2022. The revenue from satellite services alone reached $113.3 billion, driven by the increasing subscriptions to satellite broadband, satellite radio, and remote sensing services. The satellite ground segment contributed over $145 billion in revenue, fueled by the extensive usage of satellite-enabled smartphones, broadband terminals, and global navigation satellite system terminals, which continue to proliferate in numbers. These statistics highlight the immense potential for businesses operating in the satellite industry.

Starlink's Expansion into Ocean and Air Travel

Traditional internet services during cruises or airline travel are often slow and costly, posing significant challenges to passengers. However, Starlink provides a viable solution.

Starlink now offers global maritime coverage, providing download speeds of up to 220 Mbps for boats of all sizes while at sea. With pricing starting at just US $250 per month, along with a one-time hardware cost of US$2,500, Starlink presents a much more sensible option compared to traditional alternatives like the BGAN system, which currently charges customers in the price range of $2800 to $50k per month for accessing the internet while on the move.

In August 2022, SpaceX achieved a major milestone by securing its first contract in the passenger shipping industry. Royal Caribbean Group integrated Starlink internet services onto the Freedom of the Seas ship and planned to expand the offering to 50 vessels. Similarly, Hawaiian Airlines partnered with Starlink, becoming the first airline to offer complimentary internet access on its aircraft.

Its subscriber base has experienced remarkable growth, skyrocketing by 1500% from 10,000 to 1.5 million between 2021 and 2023.

Starlink's technology has the potential to upend the conventional satellite business due to its low cost and extensive worldwide coverage. Starlink's successful commercialization could lead to a boom in the low-orbit satellite communication market.

Rocket Lab's Competitive Edge

Rocket Lab stands out in the industry with its Electron rocket, specifically designed for low Earth orbit ("LEO") purposes, which gives the company a distinct advantage over SpaceX's focus on larger payloads and broader space utilization. This specialization aligns well with the increasing demand for commercial applications using LEO satellites, where smaller, more frequent launches are required.

Recycling Technology

On July 18, 2023, Rocket Lab made an announcement about the successful deployment of seven satellites into orbit and the recovery of Electron's booster as part of Rocket Lab's reusable rocket program. This achievement showcased Rocket Lab's progress in recycling technology. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is equipped with a parachute and a helicopter recovery system. After the first stage separates from the second stage, it deploys its parachute and falls back to Earth. A helicopter then retrieves the first stage and lands it safely on a pad.

Cost Competitiveness

The Electron rocket's smaller size and weight allow for cost-effective and agile launches, enabling Rocket Lab to offer competitive pricing on commercial launches.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 is capable of carrying up to 60 satellites per launch, which allows for more efficient deployment of multiple satellites at once. On the other hand, Rocket Lab's Electron rocket has a more modest capacity, able to carry up to 7 satellites per launch. While this may seem limited in comparison, it presents its own set of advantages.

With a price tag of approximately $5-6 million per launch, significantly lower than SpaceX's Falcon 9's basic rate of $67 million per launch, Rocket Lab offers cost competitiveness on commercial launches. The ability to carry smaller payloads also reduces the cost per satellite launch to around $710k($5mm/7), making it a more affordable option compared to SpaceX's cost per satellite launch of approximately $890k($67mm/60).

Impressive Safety Record

Rocket Lab boasts an impressive safety track record, with 100% mission success in its 32 total launches, deploying 152 satellites as of December 31, 2022. The company ranks as the second most frequently launched U.S. orbital rocket annually and has successfully completed a mission to the Moon for NASA using its Electron rocket and Photon spacecraft.

Diversified Consumer Base and Minimal Conflicts of Interest

Moreover, Rocket Lab's ability to accommodate smaller payloads allows it to attract a wider range of consumers or projects with varying budget requirements, diversifying the risks of launch failure for its clients. This factor, coupled with minimal conflicts of interest with clients compared to SpaceX, further strengthens Rocket Lab's position in the market.

OneWeb, a major low Earth orbit satellite operator globally, is among Rocket Lab's notable customers. OneWeb has partnered with Rocket Lab and SpaceX for satellite launches, expanding its global service range beyond its primary European market and venturing into the United States. With ambitious plans to establish a constellation of over 7,000 low Earth orbit satellites, OneWeb aims to provide global services to various sectors, such as telecommunications, internet services, enterprises, education, healthcare, and commerce.

Huge Addressable Market

Less than $10 billion in global sales was generated by the launch and space systems sector in 2022. However, Rocket Lab has set its sights on a phenomenal growth trajectory under the inspirational guidance of CEO Peter Beck. According to the management, the addressable markets for its launch and space technologies would expand at a stunning 38% CAGR, reaching a whopping $90 billion by the year 2031.

Rocket Lab's Potential

Elon Musk's SpaceX has achieved a staggering valuation of approximately $150 billion, propelled by a recent share sale by existing investors, as reported by CNBC. In 2022, SpaceX generated $3.3 billion in revenues, with approximately $1 billion originating from Starlink. This results in a P/S ratio of 50x. A couple of sources (Source 1 and Source 2)estimated SpaceX will at least double its revenues in 2023. Hence, the valuation is somewhat justified.

In contrast, Rocket Lab achieved revenues of approximately $200 million in 2022 and grew at 238% and 77% in 2022 and 2021. If RKLB were to trade at a similar level, it has the potential to substantially enhance its market capitalization to $10 billion, signifying a significant surge of around 300% from its current price level.

Risk

Solvency risk

This business is in its early stages because it hasn't yet achieved profitability. In 2022, it suffered a $135 million loss. In 2022, its gross margin was only 8.6%. Although it had a gross margin of 11% in the first quarter of 2023, management anticipated an increase to 14%–16%. At the beginning of Q1 2023, it had $398 million in cash and cash equivalent. It has $100 million in long-term debt and $125 million in short-term contracted liabilities. They should be able to operate for the upcoming year, in our opinion. We think they still have access to the capital market should they need it, given that its operational indicators are improving.

Summary

As a young company, this one might not meet every investor's risk profile.

Despite some investors holding high expectations for RKLB, its stock has been trading at relatively low levels despite experiencing a remarkable 100% surge. There are a couple of key reasons behind this recent stock surge. Firstly, the booming commercialization of low-orbit satellites is driven by both geopolitical factors and the increasing demand for global defense capabilities. Secondly, Rocket Lab has demonstrated superior cost advantages compared to SpaceX, as indicated by recent data releases. The success and widespread application of Starlink in rural, oceanic, and aviation settings highlight the immense potential for growth in these areas. Rocket Lab's competitive edge in terms of cost-efficiency and safety positions the company favorably to capitalize on this upward trend. Considering its market-leading position, we believe that RKLB's valuation is currently underestimated relative to SpaceX. Therefore, we rate the stock as a buy.