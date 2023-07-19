Wall Street Lunch: Goldman Takes A Miss Amid Refocus

Michael M. Santiago

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story so far in today’s session:

Goldman Sachs (GS) posted a big Q2 earnings miss but the stock damage was contained as investors gauged the investment bank’s repositioning. Goldman is retrenching from consumer finance and slimming down its portfolio of investments.

Part of the move away from consumer finance included a $504 million goodwill impairment charge related to GreenSky, a platform it's seeking to sell about a year after acquiring it.

The bank warned investors that Q2 results would include big writedowns and annualized return on equity would tumble. The stock is down more than 1%.

By the numbers, Q2 EPS came in at $3.08, vs $4.04 consensus, down from $8.79 in Q1.

Total net revenue of $10.9 billion topped the $10.7 billion analyst estimate, but declined from $12.2 billion in the prior quarter.

Among other bank earnings, U.S. Bancorp (USB) beat, but net interest outlook disappointed. Citizens Financial (CFG) just missed on the top line and M&T Bank (MTB) rose on a solid quarter.

In today’s trading, stocks are a little higher, but investors are likely to be cautious ahead of earnings from Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX) and IBM (IBM) after the bell.

The S&P (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP.IN) and the Dow (DJI) are up less than 0.5%.

Rates are slightly lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) below 3.80%.

June housing starts and building permits were dovish after a strong May. Starts fell more than expected to an annual rate of 1.434 million. Economists were expecting a drop to 1.48 million. Permits dropped to 1.44 million from an expected 1.483 million.

But Pantheon Macro says the drop in June starts only reverses “part of the 16% surge in May” and that “the upward trend remains intact.” They add that a divergence is emerging between rising single-family starts, which are tracking the ongoing rebound in new home sales, and falling multi-family starts, which are following the downshift in rent inflation.

Also in real estate, mortgage applications rose slightly as rates and inflation expectations cooled somewhat.

Oil (CL1:COM) is up about 1%, while gold (XAUUSD:CUR) is flat.

Among stocks to watch, following up on a stock you heard about from Julie Morgan in the Wall Street Breakfast podcast, Carvana (CVNA) is taking shareholders on a wild ride. Shares had slumped postmarket after the company announced late yesterday that it was moving up its earnings release to today. But this morning they rocketed 40% after Carvana said it had restructured its debt. Not so fast though – gains pared after it later announced a filing to sell 35 million shares.

Short interest of more than 50% is exacerbating these moves.

AT&T (T) gained after it halted its plan to immediately remove lead cables in the Lake Tahoe area. The company said in a court filing it will test lead levels at locations where it has lead-clad cables. AT&T says it "strongly disagrees" with a Wall Street Journal report that such cables are a public health hazard.

Salesforce (CRM) rose after it unveiled pricing for its generative AI technology. Sales GPT and Services GPT will cost $50 per user per month and come with a "limited" number of credits for Einstein GPT.

In other news of note, corn and other agricultural commodities continue to rise on expectations that the rest of July will be drier and hotter for U.S. crops.

Rainfall in the Midwest looks to be tapering out, giving way to a drier and hotter second half of the month.

The heat comes as corn is in its pollination phase. If that’s interrupted it could significantly impact yields, analysts said. They also noted a weaker U.S. dollar supporting prices.

December corn futures (C_1:COM) are up 3%, while September wheat (W_1:COM) is up 5% and November soybeans (S_1:COM) are 1% higher.

Some 58 million people across the U.S. are expected to experience triple-digit temperatures this week and around 100 million people are under heat advisories.

With power grid demand approaching record levels, industry leaders are talking about the energy market and the potential for new incentives surrounding additional power generation. Tourism is another economic worry in some parts of the country, with businesses forced to change their hours and the a raise threat of prolonged wildfires.

Back to stocks, Schwab (SCHW) CEO Walt Bettinger says retail investors are turning bullish “and back in the market.”

Clients have been adding equity exposure in the past few months, Bettinger said on CNBC. The volume of buy orders on Schwab's platform was 20% higher than sell orders in Q2.

He says that what's interesting about June is that even as cash realigning fell to the lowest level it's been in many months, part of that was because clients are now moving back into the equity markets.

In the Wall Street Research Corner –

BofA Securities is out with its July Fund Manager Survey and while the tone is still bearish, there are some pockets of optimism.

Of the 262 money managers surveyed, 60% still expect weaker global growth. But 68% think that central banks can engineer a soft landing for the global economy, while just 21% expect a hard landing.

High inflation keeping central banks hawkish remained the biggest tail risk, ahead of a credit crunch and worsening geopolitics. The threat of an AI bubble rose slightly to 11% of respondents.

Long Big Tech remained in the top spot for most crowded traded, with a very high 59%. That came in ahead of going long Japan stocks and going short China stocks.

Allocation to equities among respondents has moved up to a seven-month high, but still remains 24% below the global benchmark. That’s in stark contrast to retail investors, where allocation is above 40%.