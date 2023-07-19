Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buffett: Not Playing Games With The Merger Between Microsoft And Activision Blizzard

Daniel Jones
Summary

  • Berkshire Hathaway has significantly reduced its exposure to Activision Blizzard as Microsoft nears completing its acquisition of the gaming giant.
  • Despite shares of Activision Blizzard rising by 14.2% since June, the potential upside for investors is limited with the risk of a potentially painful downside.
  • While the acquisition is expected to go through, the only remaining obstacle is UK regulators, with a potential solution being the sale of some or all of their cloud gaming rights in the UK.
  • Investors would be wise to play the picture more cautiously, given how the risk profile has changed relative to what upside is left.
As Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is inching near to completing its acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), a lot of interesting developments are taking place. We're seeing changes on the regulatory front that, for the most

This article was written by


Daniel Jones
27.9K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

k
kevn1111
Today, 1:48 PM
Premium
Comments (10.58K)
Just sell Activision and buy MSFT now. Get the upside there as MSFT continues to increase.
N
Nuclear Nightclub
Today, 1:47 PM
Premium
Comments (24)
On day 1 I wrote deal is going through, because buyer is Microsoft. I was sure about it then, I am now. Buffett’s opinion about anything can never change my opinion about anything in this World. I don’t win much more by waiting the final price but I have to wait the victory for this road to be walked to the end
crafool01 profile picture
crafool01
Today, 1:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (446)
As a long time follower and investor in Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett, I agree. Berkshire most likely cut its stak because of the limited upside and continued risk that the merger fails. Buffett has a long history of arbitrage and he likes only sure things and limits his risk.
Zheeeem profile picture
Zheeeem
Today, 1:21 PM
Comments (1.54K)
I'd never fault anyone for taking a profit here.

My basis is 80. I've been sitting on this trade for over a year. I'm patient enough to wait a while longer if I'm paid for it.

Today ATVI announced a special dividend of 1%. So, with ATVI sitting at 92, that means if the deal closes in a month, I'll pick up an extra 4%. Annualized, that would be 48%. Even if the deal doesn't close until October I'd still get that extra 4%, though it would only amount to 12% annualized. Technically speaking, a 12% gain doesn't suck.

There is, of course, a tiny chance that the deal does not go through. In that case, ATVI, which just had a blockbuster quarter, gets $4.5 billion from Mister Softee. (That would probably mean another, larger, special dividend. But who knows?) Plus the company has around $9 billion in cash. At this stage, I'd be just as happy if the deal fell through; I think ATVI has plenty of room to run.

I'm adding to my position below 92.
