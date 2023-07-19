Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Consumers Are Still At It, Splurging Online, Buying Cars, Eating Out

Jul. 19, 2023
Wolf Richter
Summary

  • Retailers have a problem. Prices are no longer easy to jack up. Inflation shifted to services last year, where it still rages.
  • Retail sales rose 0.2% in June from May, after the upwardly revised 0.5% jump in May from April, and 1.5% from a year ago, seasonally adjusted.
  • Sales growth continues to be driven by large gains in ecommerce, despite all predictions that people would return to brick and mortar stores.
  • Retail sales, in terms of the three-month moving average, rose 0.4% from the prior month and were up 1.6% year-over-year.

But the 26% plunge in gasoline prices hit gas stations. The pandemic home-remodeling & furnishing boom is over. Ecommerce is still killing department stores.

Retailers have a problem: Prices are no longer easy to jack up. Inflation shifted to

Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

P
Proxima
Today, 12:52 PM
Thank you again Wolf for sharing some terrific insights regarding consumer spending. Are we going to experience a wealth effect again from the appreciating equities markets that will further boost spending ?
