Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CF Industries Adds Clean Ammonia Growth Prospects

Jul. 19, 2023 1:20 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)APD, CE, NEE, XOM1 Comment
Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CF Industries is a $15 billion market cap ammonia and nitrogen company offering a 2.1% dividend. With now-lower feedstock and energy costs, its results are expected to improve.
  • High natural gas costs and lower demand dragged down its first quarter results; however, restocking and new demand for ammonia in energy applications suggests future upside.
  • Appropriate for its large scale, CF Industries has clean ammonia projects underway with major industrial partners in the US, South Korea, and Japan.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Econ-Based Energy Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Harvesting combine

Sladic

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is the world's largest ammonia producer, a chemical key for fertilizer and industrial uses. CF's main products are anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. More generally, the company's markets are fertilizer, industrial ammonia, and now, clean ammonia

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer:

 *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 3 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers

 *3 additional in-depth articles = 6 EBEI-only articles; 

*3 public SA articles, for a total of 9 energy-related articles monthly;

 *EBEI-only chat room;

 *my experience from decades in the industry. 

Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with an initial discount.

This article was written by

Laura Starks profile picture
Laura Starks
3.52K Followers
Long ideas for energy investors

Do you want to understand and invest in volatile energy markets? We bring fundamentals-based insights to oil, gas, utilities, renewables, and gasoline companies for real-world investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, CE, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

CashFlow13 profile picture
CashFlow13
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (1.12K)
Wonderful write up, thank you.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.