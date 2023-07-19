Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

UniCredit: Cheap Valuation And Hefty Capital Returns

Jul. 19, 2023 1:24 PM ETUniCredit S.p.A. (UNCRY), UNCFF4 Comments
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
57 Followers

Summary

  • We believe this is an opportunity to accumulate shares in a geographically diversified commercial bank trading at compelling multiples.
  • The stock trades at a discount to peers in terms of both P/E and P/TBV despite returns on tangible book value being in line and shareholder remuneration being higher.
  • 27% of the market cap will be distributed to shareholders over FY23-24.

Facade of Unicredit bank branch sign with ancient architecture at Palazzo Lippi Alessandri

ablokhin

We present our Long thesis on UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) while exploring the company’s improving fundamentals, robust trends, and announced targets. We believe this is an opportunity to accumulate shares in a geographically diversified commercial bank trading at compelling multiples.

This article was written by

Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
57 Followers
L/S Equity, Event-Driven, and Activism. Independent and differentiated fundamental analysis.I am a former hedge fund analyst with a passion for research and analysis in my free time. I am to identify attractive investment opportunities and provide added value to my readers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

I
I see you
Today, 1:38 PM
Premium
Comments (3)
What do you think is the right entry point? We are now near to the 52 Week high.
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
Today, 1:49 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5)
Thank you for your comment. Despite the very strong 1Y and YTD performance, we believe the shares are still attractive at the current valuation. Moreover, in the short-term, we expect a strong Q2 and we think a further guidance raise is likely. That should be viewed very positively by the markets
R
Ruble Noon
Today, 1:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.11K)
Nice article but I don't understand this, "a share price of €29 or $32.5, implying a 31% upside." The stock is currently selling for $12.26. How is that 31% upside???
Salix Research profile picture
Salix Research
Today, 1:43 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5)
@Ruble Noon Thank you for your comment. Please check the UNCFF ticker instead
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.