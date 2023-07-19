howtogoto

What Is Advanced Biomed?

I previously wrote about Advanced Biomed's (ADVB) initial IPO filing here.

Since then, the company has filed a follow-up SEC registration statement detailing its capitalization, proposed IPO terms, and pricing information.

Tainan, Taiwan-based Advanced Biomed Inc. was founded to develop a proprietary microfluidic platform to detect, identify, diagnose, and stage various types of cancer conditions.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Hung To Pau, Ph.D., who has been with the firm since November 2022 and was previously Chairman of Shanghai Sglcell Biotech Co.

The firm has completed the research and development phases for its immunostaining products and related biochips and has received approval for, and submitted registration applications in China for certain products or will shortly do so for other products.

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global cancer diagnostics market was an estimated $95 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach approximately $160 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.97% from 2022 to 2030.

Key elements driving this expected growth are technological improvements in diagnostics technologies, an increase in the number of cancer cases worldwide, and supportive government initiatives.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth rate of the Chinese cancer diagnostics market:

China Cancer Diagnostics Market (Grand View Research)

Major global vendors that provide or are developing related diagnostic solutions include the following companies:

GE Healthcare.

Abbott.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

BD.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Hologic.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips).

Illumina.

Advanced Biomed's IPO Date & Details

The initial public offering date, or IPO, for ADVB, has not yet been scheduled by the company.

(Warning: Compared to stocks with more history, IPOs typically have less information for investors to review and analyze. For this reason, investors should use caution when thinking about investing in an IPO or immediately post-IPO. Also, investors should keep in mind that many IPOs are heavily marketed, past company performance is not a guarantee of future results, and potential risks may be understated.)

ADVB intends to sell 25.0 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $112.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $455 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 20.00%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says the firm qualifies as an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

The company also claims to be a 'smaller reporting company', meaning it may be exempt from the more stringent financial reporting requirements before and after an IPO. For a non-exhaustive comparison of emerging growth company and smaller reporting company reporting and related requirements, view a summary here.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Approximately 80% for IVD clinical trials, chip design and development, laboratory building, and our planned expansion to the U.S. and European markets; Approximately 10 % for marketing and sales; and Approximately 10% for general working capital. We estimate that 80% of the proceeds of this offering will be sufficient for us to complete IVD clinical trials, warp up chip development and production preparation, upgrade our current laboratories, and build new facilities without raising additional capital. (Source - SEC).

How To Invest In The Company's Stock: 7 Steps

Investors can buy shares of the stock in the same way they may buy stocks of other publicly traded companies or as part of the pre-IPO allocation.

Note: This report is not a recommendation to purchase stock or any other security. For investors who are interested in pursuing a potential investment after the IPO is complete, the following steps for buying stocks may be helpful.

Step 1: Understand The Company's Financial History

Although there is not much public financial information available about the company, investors can look at its detailed financial history on their form S-1 or F-1 SEC filing (Source).

Step 2: Assess The Company's Financial Reports

The primary financial statements available for publicly-traded companies include the income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows. These financial statements can help investors learn about a company's cash capitalization structure, cash flow trends, and financial position.

The firm's recent financial results are typical of a development-stage diagnostics company in that they feature no revenue and substantial R&D and G&A expenses.

Below are the company's financial results for the periods indicated.

Statement Of Operations (SEC)

As of March 31, 2023, the company had $2.5 million in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.

Additional financial information is available from the company's registration statement here.

Step 3: Evaluate The Company's Potential Compared To Your Investment Horizon

When investors evaluate potential stocks to buy, it's important to consider their time horizon and risk tolerance before buying shares. For example, a swing trader may be interested in short-term growth potential, whereas a long-term investor may prioritize strong financials ahead of short-term price movements.

Step 4: Select A Brokerage

Investors who do not already have a trading account will begin with the selection of a brokerage firm. The account types commonly used for trading stocks include a standard brokerage account or a retirement account like an IRA.

Investors who prefer advice for a fee can open a trading account with a full-service broker or an independent investment advisor, and those who want to manage their portfolio for a reduced cost may choose a discount brokerage company.

Step 5: Choose An Investment Size And Strategy

Investors who have decided to buy shares of company stock should consider how many shares to purchase and what investment strategy to adopt for their new position. The investment strategy will guide an investor's holding period and exit strategy.

Many investors choose to buy and hold stocks for lengthy periods. Examples of basic investing strategies include swing trading, short-term trading, or investing over a long-term holding period.

For investors wishing to gain a pre-IPO allocation of shares at the IPO price, they would 'indicate interest' with their broker in advance of the IPO. Indicating an interest is not a guarantee that the investor will receive an allocation of pre-IPO shares.

Step 6: Choose An Order Type

Investors have many choices for placing orders to purchase stocks, including market orders, limit orders, and stop orders.

Market order: This is the most common type of order made by retail traders. A market order executes a trade immediately at the best available transaction price.

Limit order: When an investor places a buy limit order, they specify a maximum price to be paid for the shares.

Stop order: A buy-stop order is an order to buy at a specified price, known as the stop price, which will be higher than the current market price. In the case of buy-stop, the stop price will be lower than the current market price.

Step 7: Submit The Trade

After investors have funded their account with cash, they may decide on an investment size and order type, then submit the trade to place an order. If the trade is a market order, it will be filled immediately at the best available market price.

However, if investors submit a limit or stop order, they may have to wait until the stock reaches its target price or stop-loss price for the trade to be completed.

Thoughts On The IPO

ADVB is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund further diagnostic test development and for its general corporate growth requirements.

The market opportunity for providing cancer diagnostics is large and expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6% through 2030.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The Chinese government's crackdown on certain IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Univest Securities is the sole underwriter and the five IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (48.8%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its lack of revenue history, few approved products, and operations in China.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value of $455 million, which is at the upper end for a life science company with no revenue history.

Given the firm's lack of revenue history, thin capitalization, risks operating in China, high valuation expectations, and choice of a poorly-performing IPO investment bank, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell.