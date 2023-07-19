July Fed Meeting: What To Expect And How To Trade It

manassanant pamai

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC July meeting next week and a possible rise in the Federal Funds Rate to 5.5% from 5.25%

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

FRED

The Federal Reserve raised the target range for the federal funds rate to 5.25% percent at its May 2023 in what has been an almost non stop rising staircase of rate rises since they began in March 2023. From 0.25% to 5.25% in just over one year.

Most likely the new upper limit target range will be 5.5% with adjustment to other rates as well such as the prime rate, Interest of Excess Reserves and Interest on Reserves. Continued QT bond selling will roll on.

A movement of the FFR has four broad impacts:

Bank lending costs on required reserves. The interest burden on private debt. The interest on newly issued Treasury deposits. Interest paid on reserve balances, also known as the support rate.

These four impacts are looked at in turn.

The table below shows the impact of rates on bank reserves advanced by the Fed, via the discount window, when a bank makes a loan.

FRED and author calculations

The inter bank rate is shown in the chart below and shows that the Fed's FFR maintenance efforts are working in that the rate is at the upper end of its target range. It's unlikely that a commercial bank would have to use the Fed's discount window to obtain funds given there are excess reserves in the system and that the SOFR rate is the same or less than the Fed rate.

FRED

Every 0.25% rate movement changes the cost of loan funds by $14 billion. The private banks then pass on this rate change to the customer if they can. Most likely the rate will go up at the next meeting and banks would then pay $14 billion more for their bank reserves. This is 1.64% of GDP and 21 times what that were paying in March 2022 when rates were at 0.25%. That's a big adjustment to make in such a short term.

The next aspect is the interest burden on private debt.

The following table shows the impact of the FFR on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

FRED and author calculations

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR change, $139 billion, or 0.54% of GDP, is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer or vice versa.

At present, just over 11% of GDP goes to banks as interest on loans. Debt drags on the real economy.

A 0.25% raising of the FFR will give businesses and households in the real economy a further income burden and cause a flow of $139B to out of the real economy and into the banking sector.

Treasury deposits are the next area of impact from a change in the FFR.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate change on the stock of Treasuries.

FRED and author calculations

(Source: Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

The table above shows that with each 0.25% rate change, a flow of $79 billion occurs either into or out of the economy.

An FFR increase means that the economy receives $79B more each year by way of interest payments from the Federal Government to bondholders. Overall this is a net gain of income to the economy given that the Federal Government is a net payer of interest.

The fourth and last impact of a change in the FFR is the mutual adjustment of interest on excess reserves and interest on reserves.

FRED

Each time the FFR rises or falls, the IORB is set to just underneath it. Most likely, an increase in the FFR will lead to a rise in the support rate to 5.4%. Such a change will add approximately a further $0.02 billion of money to the economy. The total paid per annum is $0.5 billion.

The probable changes to the IORB are summarized in the table below.

FED and author calculations

Since the Fed has started paying interest on reserves and lifting the rate in tandem with the FFR it has sent a large amount of income into the banking sector.

It used to be that the Fed would remit to the Treasury the income that it received from its operations less its costs. The income came from its balance sheet of T securities. In effect it would transfer to the Treasury the Treasury income coupon its received on the federal governments own T securities. The US Treasury would then receive the interest payment from its own issued bonds.

This no longer happens. Now that the Fed pays interest to the banks on their reserve balances out of its income from operations its cost of operations vastly outweighs its income from those operations. The Fed now transfers nothing to the US Treasury each year and is in fact building up a negative balance on its accounts. This is euphemistically termed a deferred asset and the plan is that at some stage when the pendulum swings the other way the Fed will reduce this deferred asset to zero and then start paying interest income to the US Treasury again.

For practical purposes the effect is that this is simply money creation that flows directly to the banking sector. The following chart shows the growth of the deferred asset.

FRED

In June over $11B flowed to the banking sector as interest on reserves. This number will increase as the IORB is raised.

This addition of income increases the bank's capital base, which, in turn, means it can extend more loans given that banks are only constrained by their capital and the pool of creditworthy customers that wish to have a loan.

There are winners and losers from changes in the FFR and IORB, and these can be assessed in terms of key actors in the credit markets.

Banks: On the one hand, banks pay more for their borrowed reserves from the Fed when they make a loan, the interbank rate is also higher.

Banks slowly devour a larger and larger share of GDP with each rate rise for no additional effort and no actual production of a good or service. A higher rate increases this process.

Bank stocks can be expected to rise due to the increased income from:

Increased loan interest from households and businesses on the existing loan book of over 217% of GDP. Interest on treasuries bought in exchange for excess reserves by the Federal Reserve goes up. Interest paid on reserves by the Fed to the banks goes up and the free lunch becomes greater.

One could look at going long the big banks (JPM) (MS) (C) (WFC) (FAZ)

Borrowers: They suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall. Borrowers in the household and business sector get slowly squeezed with each rate rise. More and more income is devoted to debt service, and the appetite for more debt reduced. Whatever income flows to banks as debt service a debt service payment detracts from aggregate demand for real goods and services.

Macro economy: Gains income overall when rates rise and loses it when rates go lower due mainly to the size of the stock of treasuries. The following table shows the impact on the macro money supply at an FFR of 5.25%

FRED and author calculations

(Source: Author's calculations based on FRED statistics and Trading Economics dot com statistics)

Contrast this with the forecast situation at 5.5% shown in the following table.

FRED and author calculations

(Source: Author's calculations based on FRED statistics and Trading Economics dot com statistics)

The net change to the money supply is $73B and expansionary overall and grows the economy. One must remember that Treasury income generally goes to people who already have a lot of money and are most likely going to invest the additional income more paper assets rather than real assets.

As additional rate rises occur these numbers will also change and indeed accelerate. There comes a tipping point where the debt drag from the price of credit becomes so high that so much gross domestic income [GDI] is directed to interest payment and away real goods and services that a recession occurs as unemployment mounts. GDI = GDP and as a greater part of GDI becomes a dead-weight loss from interest payments less real products and services will be demanded and produced.

“Economic Rent: Price minus Value (P – V). The excess of market price over intrinsic cost (value). Rent was the classical term for income that has no counterpart in necessary costs of production. Rent recipients have no out-of-pocket costs for supplying land or monopoly “services” for what basically are transfer payments.” Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception . ISLET/Verlag. Kindle Edition.

Rising interest payments are a classic case of rent extraction where there is an excess of price over value at any rate higher than zero given that rate rises instigated via a policy change of the Fed has no cost of production. One day it is 5% and the next it is 6% and the extra 1% cost nothing to produce.