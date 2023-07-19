Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
July Fed Meeting: What To Expect And How To Trade It

Alan Longbon
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is likely to raise the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) to 5.5% from 5.25%, impacting bank lending costs, private debt interest, Treasury deposits, and reserve balances.
  • A 0.25% rate increase will cost banks an additional $14 billion for their reserves, a burden likely passed onto customers, and will transfer $139 billion from households and businesses to the finance sector.
  • The economy will gain $79 billion annually from interest payments from the Federal Government to bondholders with each 0.25% rate change.
  • The banking sector is likely to prosper from this.
This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC July meeting next week and a possible rise in the Federal Funds Rate to 5.5% from 5.25%

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

The Federal Reserve raised

Alan Longbon
My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

