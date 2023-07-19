Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Halliburton Company (HAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2023 12:34 PM ETHalliburton Company (HAL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.55K Followers

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Miller - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Eric Carre - Executive Vice President, CFO

David Coleman - Senior Director of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

David Anderson - Barclays

Arun Jayaram - JP Morgan

James West - Evercore ISI

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Marc Bianchi - Cowen

Kurt Hallead - Benchmark

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Halliburton Company, Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today David Coleman, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

David Coleman

Hello! And thank you for joining the Halliburton Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call. We will make a recording of today's webcast available for seven days on Halliburton's website after this call.

Joining me today are Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO and Eric Carre, Executive Vice President and CFO. Some of today's comments may include forward-looking statements reflecting Halliburton's views about future events. These matters involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements.

These risks are discussed in Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, recent current reports on Form 8-K and other securities and exchange commission filings. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.