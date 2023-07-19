Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2023 12:35 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MTB.PH
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Klock - Head of Markets and Investor Relations

Daryl Bible - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Matthew O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Brent Erensel - Portales Partners

Kenneth Usdin - Jefferies

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Michael Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

John Pancari - Evercore

Operator

Good day and welcome to the M&T Bank Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on listen-only mode and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Brian Klock, Head of Market and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Klock

Thank you, Todd, and good morning everyone. I'd like to thank everyone for participating in M&T's second quarter 2023 earnings conference call, both by telephone and through the webcast. If you have not read the earnings release we issued this morning, you may access it, along with the financial tables and schedules by going to our website www.mtb.com.

Once there, you can click on the Investor Relations link, and then on the Events and Presentations link. Also, before we start, I'd like to mention that today's presentation may contain forward-looking information. Cautionary statements about this information are included in today's earnings release materials and in the Investor presentation as well as our SEC filings and other investor materials.

The presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures as identified in the earnings release and Investor presentation. The appropriate reconciliations to GAAP are included in the appendix.

