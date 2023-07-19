ClaudioVentrella

Almost four years ago, I recommended selling Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and stated that its dividend was likely to be cut upon the first downturn, despite the 48-year dividend growth streak of the company back then. Indeed, when the coronavirus crisis struck in 2020 the company cut its dividend by 65%. In addition, the stock has dramatically underperformed the broad market since my article, as it has gained only 4% whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 55%. This underperformance may lead some investors to think that the time has come for the stock to begin to outperform the market. However, in this article, I will analyze why the stock remains unattractive from a long-term perspective.

Business overview

Helmerich & Payne is an industry leader that provides unconventional drilling solutions to oil and gas producers, primarily in the U.S. The company generates 87% of its revenue from onshore U.S. oil and gas producers, 7% of its revenue from international producers and the remaining 6% from offshore producers in the Gulf of Mexico. It is thus evident that the profits of the oilfield services provider are strongly tied to the level of U.S. onshore production, primarily shale oil production.

Helmerich & Payne has greatly benefited from the Ukrainian crisis. After the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the U.S. and European Union imposed strict sanctions on Russia. As the latter was producing about 10% of global oil output and one-third of natural gas consumed in Europe, the global oil and gas markets became deeply undersupplied due to the sanctions. As a result, prices of oil and gas soared to 13-year highs last year. Even better for Helmerich & Payne, the U.S. and Canada are the only major oil producers outside OPEC that can make up for a great portion of the lost barrels of Russia.

After the initial rally, the price of oil incurred a significant correction. However, OPEC and Russia have implemented several production cuts in order to provide a solid floor to the oil price. The cartel has achieved its goal so far, as the price of oil has remained above average this year. The deep production cuts of OPEC and Russia have provided a strong tailwind to the business of Helmerich & Payne, as U.S. producers have increased their production in order to make up for the lost barrels of the cartel.

The business tailwinds were evident in the latest earnings report of Helmerich & Payne. In the second quarter of its fiscal year, the company achieved direct margins of 50% in its business in North America and thus posted a double-digit return on invested capital for the first time since 2014. As a result, it grew its earnings per share 14% sequentially, from $1.11 to a 5-year high of $1.26, and exceeded the analysts' estimates by $0.21.

In the conference call, management stated that natural gas drilling activity has weakened this year due to excess inventories after an exceptionally warm winter, which caused a collapse in the price of natural gas. However, oil drilling activity remains strong thanks to high oil prices. As about 80% of the U.S. inland rigs of the company are directed towards crude oil drilling, management expects an even stronger performance in the second half of this year, given the favorable price environment.

Indeed, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to grow its earnings per share from $0.10 in 2022 to a five-year high of $4.10 this year. It is also worth noting that the company has beaten the analysts' estimates in five of the last six quarters, thus confirming its sustained business momentum.

On the other hand, drilling activity in the U.S. seems to have approached its limits. According to the latest survey of Baker Hughes (BKR), total active drilling rigs in the U.S. have declined in 10 of the last 11 weeks. Consequently, the total active rig count has decreased 10.7% year-over-year. Analysts seem to agree that Helmerich & Payne has approached its maximum potential this year. Indeed, they expect the company to post essentially flat earnings per share over the next four years.

In the absence of an unexpected downturn in the energy sector or a global recession, analysts are likely to be proven correct. However, it is critical to realize that the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine last year led almost all the countries in the world to do their best to diversify away from fossil fuels in order to prevent a similar crisis in the future. As a result, a record number of clean energy projects is being developed all around the globe right now. When all these projects are completed and begin generating renewable energy, they are likely to have an impact on the prices of oil and gas. This means that Helmerich & Payne has a high-risk factor in the long run, namely the accelerated shift of the entire world from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

Valuation

Helmerich & Payne is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. This earnings multiple may seem low to some investors, but it is warranted, given the highly cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry and the fact that this industry seems to have passed the peak of its cycle; as the global oil and gas markets have absorbed the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, the prices of oil and gas are not likely to revisit the 13-year highs they posted last year anytime soon. Given also the elevated long-term risk of the stock that results from the accelerated shift of the world from fossil fuels to clean energy sources, the valuation of the stock seems reasonable but not cheap.

Dividend

As mentioned above, Helmerich & Payne cut its dividend by 65% in 2020, after having raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. The stock is currently offering a 2.5% dividend yield. It also has a solid payout ratio of 32% and has no debt maturities until 2031.

Helmerich & Payne Overview (Investor Presentation)

Source: Investor Presentation

Moreover, the company has one of the strongest balance sheets in its peer group, as its interest income exceeds its interest expense and its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) is only $840 million. As this amount is just 22% of the market capitalization of the stock and less than three times the annual earnings of the company, it is undoubtedly low. Overall, the dividend of Helmerich & Payne has a wide margin of safety for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, the 2.5% yield is insufficient to justify an investment in Helmerich & Payne given the aforementioned long-term risk of the stock.

As a side note, Helmerich & Payne is also offering a special dividend of $0.94 this year. At the current stock price, the special dividend raises the total dividend yield from 2.5% to 4.9%. While this yield is attractive on the surface, investors with a long-term perspective should probably focus exclusively on the regular dividend yield, as the special dividend is likely to be eliminated whenever the company faces a downturn in its business.

Final thoughts

Helmerich & Payne is a well-managed company with one of the strongest balance sheets in its peer group. It is also doing its best in the factors of its business it can control. However, the company has a significant risk factor that is beyond its control, namely the secular shift of most countries from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Therefore, investors should avoid the stock. The dramatic long-term underperformance of the stock vs. the S&P 500 in almost any time horizon one can consider (-34% vs. +62% over the last five years and -40% vs. +166% over the last decade) is a testament to the risk of the stock.