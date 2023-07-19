Dean Mitchell/E+ via Getty Images

As competition in the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) market intensifies, Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) presents a compelling and original investment opportunity worth considering. Driven by its innovative product portfolio, targeted therapy approach, and strong financial performance, the company offers an actionable entry point into the lucrative and ever-expanding OSA market.

The battle for supremacy in the burgeoning OSA space is an intriguing one, with established titans like ResMed and emerging players like SomnoMed vying for the lion's share of an ever-expanding market. However, amid this competition, one company stands out with its innovative treatments, targeted therapies, and impressive results is Inspire Medical Systems. Despite facing inherent challenges and limitations, the company's groundbreaking Inspire therapy and expanding pipeline present a unique investment opportunity unmatched by its competitors. In this article, we analyze the factors that contribute to the investment potential of Inspire Medical Systems, examining its financials, recent achievements, and position within a highly competitive market.

Financials

Inspire Medical Systems has achieved solid financial outcomes in the first quarter of 2023, illustrating that its groundbreaking healthcare approach is advantageous to patients and highly profitable. The company reported an impressive $127.9 million in Q1 2023 revenue, an 84% rise from the $69.4 million during the same timeframe last year. Inspire's strong presence in the US market is evident, with $124.5 million in US revenue, an 87% increase compared to the previous year's quarter.

Additionally, despite grappling with increased expenses for specific components, Inspire has maintained a robust gross margin of 84.4%. This number highlights the company's resourcefulness, effectively counterbalancing these heightened costs through a strategic price hike in May 2022, which now substantially influences their US customer base.

Inspire's commitment to extending its presence, investing in consumer-focused marketing initiatives, and persisting with product advancement has undoubtedly been fruitful. This considerable investment is exhibited by growth in operating expenses to $127.5 million for Q1 2023, a 69% increase from the prior year. Consequently, the company's net loss was reduced to $15.4 million, presenting positive evidence that its tactical investments will foster long-term expansion.

Furthermore, as of March 31, 2023, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments reached a substantial amount of $452.1 million, indicating a strong financial position to support future endeavors. Projecting forward the most recent quarter's net loss of roughly $15.4 million, the company can sustain itself for another 7 years on current cash reserves alone. The recent price hikes and trending decreases in net losses show that this is an extremely conservative projection, and the company will likely turn a profit very soon in my view.

For the thesis to fall through, the company would need to invest massively into R&D while the current price hikes and operations expansions do not pan out as intended. This would significantly increase the costs and burn rate while doing little to grow revenues, but again, this is an extremely unlikely scenario given how recent events have played out in terms of finances.

In light of these notable Q1 2023 outcomes, Inspire has revised its full-year revenue projection to a range of $580 million to $590 million, representing a significant growth of 42% to 45% compared to the revenue of $407.9 million in 2022.

investors.inspiresleep.com

It is crucial to recognize that, notwithstanding this upward adjustment, Inspire is consistently upholding its full-year 2023 gross margin forecast of 83% to 85%. The company also remains devoted to its aggressive scheme of launching 52 to 56 new US medical facilities each quarter and broadening its US market reach by 12 to 14 additional territories per quarter for the rest of the year.

Products

Inspire Medical Systems focuses on creating and promoting inventive, minimally invasive treatments for individuals suffering from OSA. OSA, a widespread condition, interrupts breathing during sleep and may result in poor sleep, daytime fatigue, heart issues, and other health hazards. Inspire's primary offering, Inspire therapy, is the sole FDA-approved neurostimulation treatment that delivers a secure and efficient solution for moderate to severe OSA.

investors.inspiresleep.com

Inspire therapy stands as a cutting-edge substitute for conventional OSA treatments like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices or surgeries. Instead of utilizing a nightly mask and machine-like CPAP, Inspire therapy involves implanting a small device beneath the skin of the patient's neck and chest through a minor outpatient operation. Comprising a compact generator, a respiration sensor lead, and a stimulation lead, the therapy works by sending gentle electrical impulses to the hypoglossal nerve, which manages the motion of the tongue and vital airway muscles. By activating these muscles, Inspire therapy ensures an open airway during sleep, permitting patients to breathe effortlessly and rest peacefully. A portable remote controls the device, allowing patients to activate it at bedtime, deactivate it upon waking, and temporarily pause stimulation if necessary.

With clinical evidence demonstrating its efficacy in reducing OSA severity, enhancing sleep quality, daytime functioning, and overall life quality, Inspire therapy is a safe, well-accepted solution with minimal risk of adverse events and high patient satisfaction levels. The majority of major insurance plans in the United States, including Medicare, cover the therapy. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems is working on several devices to broaden its market scope and address unsolved challenges in the OSA realm. These innovations encompass Inspire Blue, a next-gen device slated for a late 2023 or early 2024 launch; Inspire Pediatric, an FDA-approved device for pediatric patients with Down syndrome and OSA, set for commercial availability in mid-2023; Inspire Central Sleep Apnea (CSA), a device intended for CSA patients currently undergoing preclinical trials with clinical studies projected for 2024; and Inspire Positional Therapy, a device aimed at patients with positional OSA, which is also in preclinical testing and expecting clinical trials in 2024.

Inspire Medical Systems Receives FDA Clearance For Expansion

Inspire has publicized its latest FDA clearance for an expanded indication. This modification heightens the Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) upper limit from 65 to 100 occurrences per hour and escalates the Body Mass Index (BMI) caution in the labeling from 32 to 40.

The FDA's endorsement of Inspire's request for an extended indication represents a significant advancement for patients with severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) who have had limited treatment options in the past. The evidence from Inspire's ADHERE registry exhibited the safety and efficacy of this therapy for the specific patient demographic, highlighting the commendable contributions of surgeons and sleep specialists involved in the research.

Moreover, the rise in BMI caution presents a more comprehensive array of patients with the opportunity to access Inspire's trailblazing treatments. This advancement signifies Inspire's commitment to addressing the requirements of OSA patients across diverse severity ranges, ultimately providing advantages for both the company and the patients they cater to.

Complications and Risks in the Adoption of Inspire Therapy

Inspire Medical Systems has developed an innovative and effective product to treat OSA, However, the Inspire therapy device is not suitable for all OSA patients due to specific indications in its design, which pose potential challenges for widespread adoption and successful commercialization.

The device is tailored for patients with moderate to severe OSA, specifically those with an Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI) between 15 and 65, who are at least 18 years old, or, for those with Down syndrome, at least 13 years old. Additionally, patients must have failed or be intolerant to positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy and not have complete blockage of the upper airway. These criteria exclude a large portion of the OSA population, who may have milder or much more severe forms of OSA, benefit from PAP therapy, have complete upper airway blockage, or fall below the age limit. Inspire therapy may face competition from other treatments with broader indications for use, as it cannot address the needs of all OSA patients.

Inspire therapy requires a minimally invasive, outpatient surgical implantation procedure. Despite its minimally invasive nature, the procedure carries risks and complications such as infection, bleeding, nerve damage, device malfunction or migration, lead fracture or dislodgement, pain or discomfort, and scar formation. These risks may deter some patients from opting for Inspire therapy over non-surgical alternatives like PAP therapy or oral appliances. Furthermore, these complications may increase the cost and complexity of managing Inspire therapy over time, as some patients may require surgical revision or explantation of the device.

Competitors

One of the primary competitors in the OSA space is ResMed (RMD), a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical equipment for sleep disorders, including CPAP machines, masks, and accessories. CPAP therapy remains the gold standard for OSA treatment, providing continuous airflow through the upper airway to keep it open during sleep. However, many patients face challenges with CPAP therapy adherence due to discomfort from wearing masks, noisy machines, and difficulty tolerating the forced air pressure, leading to suboptimal treatment and outcomes.

Another competitor, SomnoMed (OTCPK:SOMNF), produces custom-fitted oral appliances for patients suffering from mild to moderate OSA. The oral appliances reposition the lower jaw in a forward position to help maintain an open airway during sleep. Although less invasive and more comfortable compared to CPAP therapy, oral appliances may not be suitable for every patient, particularly those with severe OSA or Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction (TMJ) disorders.

Inspire Therapy distinguishes itself from competitors through its innovative, tailored approach to OSA treatment. Unlike CPAP therapy or oral appliances, Inspire therapy directly targets the root cause of OSA by stimulating the hypoglossal nerve responsible for airway muscle movement. This targeted stimulation keeps the airway open during sleep, avoiding the drawbacks of wearing masks or oral devices in the mouth. Inspire therapy's superior advantage is further supported by clinical evidence demonstrating its safety, effectiveness, and high patient satisfaction rates.

In addition, Inspire therapy offers a wider range of targeted therapies that cater to the specific needs of OSA patients, such as Inspire Pediatric for children with Down syndrome and Inspire Positional Therapy for positional OSA, addressing market gaps and unmet needs that competitors have not yet explored. With an expanding pipeline of innovative products, Inspire Medical Systems is uniquely positioned to revolutionize the OSA treatment landscape, offering a range of scientifically-driven solutions for a diverse group of patients who may not have found success or satisfaction with more traditional treatment options.

Takeaways

Inspire has made significant advancements in the field of OSA treatment, providing innovative and targeted therapies that have the potential to revolutionize patient care. Their dedication to innovation and product expansion reflects a strong commitment to long-term growth and improving patient outcomes.

Financially, Inspire has exhibited substantial revenue growth, impressive gross margin expansion, and strategic investments in sales, marketing, and R&D, positioning it for sustained success. Moreover, its robust cash position allows the company to confidently pursue additional growth opportunities and market expansion plans.

Recent successes, such as the FDA clearance for expanded indication and the development of next-generation devices like Inspire Blue, Inspire Pediatric, Inspire CSA, and Inspire Positional Therapy, point to a bright future for the company. These developments not only underscore the firm's dedication to innovation but also its potential to address the unmet needs of the OSA market, thus setting Inspire apart from its competition.