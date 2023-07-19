Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inspire Medical Systems: Revolutionizing Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment

Summary

  • Inspire Medical Systems has reported a significant 84% rise in Q1 2023 revenue, reaching $127.9 million, driven by its innovative treatments for Obstructive Sleep Apnea.
  • The company has received FDA clearance for expanded indications of its Inspire therapy, broadening the range of patients who can access the treatment.
  • Despite facing competition and adoption challenges, Inspire's financial strength, innovative product pipeline, and recent successes position it as a compelling investment opportunity in the OSA market.

Depressed lonely mature woman waking up early in the morning, thinking, sitting in bed. Divorced, anxious, suffering from chronic insomnia, sleep apnea, mental health disorder. Feeling sad, confused

Dean Mitchell/E+ via Getty Images

As competition in the obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) market intensifies, Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) presents a compelling and original investment opportunity worth considering. Driven by its innovative product portfolio, targeted therapy approach, and strong financial

I have a deep understanding of both fundamental and technical analysis, and I use a data-driven approach to generate investment ideas. My goal is to provide actionable insights to help investors make informed decisions. In my free time, I enjoy reading about macroeconomic trends and following the latest developments in the technology sector.

Comments (2)

Joe Younger
Today, 3:08 PM
Technically, this stock has been doing great since its I p o. My one concern is that it is essentially a one trick pony, the cpap alternative. I would really like to see them differentiate into other nerve stimulation products.
sspencer
Today, 2:59 PM
It would have been instructive if you had added more than the company verbiage about expansion = 52 to 56 medical facilites each Q (which is on a base of 973 as of 3/31) and 12 to 14 sales territories (on a base of 242), which implies growth of ~ 5% / Q growth for both metrics. The rev gain y/y of ~ $175mm implies that rev growth for Q's 2 thru 4 will be about 30% (as 1Q rev growth was $60mm). This is highly commendable, but +30% is wholly different than +84%! And you didn't mention stock valuatioion, which at $320/share is an EV/rev of >15X, which is extraodinarily expensive (maybe overpriced by more than $100/share!).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
