Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML Q2 Earnings: A Closer Look At The Full-Year Guidance

Jul. 19, 2023 2:47 PM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML), ASMLF
Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
731 Followers

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. raised its full-year revenue growth guidance from 25% to 30%.
  • However, the increased guidance is largely due to changes in revenue recognition from fast shipment agreements.
  • Hence, ASML's increased guidance does not signal an improvement in fundamentals.

ASML corporation office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reported its Q2 earnings today (July 19, 2023). The company came in toward the high end of its previous guidance from Q1. Additionally, ASML raised its guidance for full-year revenue growth from 25% to 30%.

This article was written by

Bold Investor profile picture
Bold Investor
731 Followers
I am a researcher in political economy. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by how bleeding-edge technology transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, AI, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.