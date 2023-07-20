Dilok Klaisataporn

Co-authored with Beyond Saving

There are a few buzzwords that raise fear and angst among investors, and "bankruptcy" is definitely one of them. When investors hear those words, they sell. When other investors are selling, it's time to look for the opportunity they're leaving behind. As an income investor, I understand that when the market panics, it's an opportunity for me to buy income at a discounted price.

Today we're going to talk about a company that saw a sell-off due to the word "bankruptcy." No, the company didn't file for bankruptcy. Far from it, the company has an investment-grade balance sheet, over $1 billion in liquidity, and well-laddered debt maturities. It has a defensive balance sheet that didn't falter in the face of COVID.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was hit with guilt by association. A top tenant filed for bankruptcy, and its share price fell. Investors sold without asking themselves what it meant for the company.

Now, EPR has updated shareholders as Cineworld exits bankruptcy, and it turns out that the world didn't end. EPR is still collecting rent, and it negotiated a deal that provides the opportunity for additional upside in the future. Let's take a look.

EPR Properties Updates On Regal Cinemas

Late last year, EPR Properties saw its share price collapse in response to a large tenant filing bankruptcy. When this news first broke, we discussed our outlook and our strategy, saying:

"EPR's management is top-notch and they will be able to deal with whatever issues Regal presents. The bottom line is that the properties are essential to the business and are cash-flow positive at the property level. It is too early to "back up the truck" now. We are lowering our buy under on EPR to reflect our expectations of this headwind, however, we do not anticipate risk to the dividend, and we expect to hold EPR through Cineworld's reorganization."

A key in real estate is that the landlord cannot be forced to renegotiate a lease. As a result, the landlord has a lot of leverage in any negotiations because, at any time, they can simply demand that the tenant vacate the property. For a theater, that usually means leaving a significant amount of personal property behind and losing 100% of the revenue. What's a theater company with no theater?

EPR further protected itself with a "master lease." A master lease is a lease agreement that covers multiple properties. If a tenant defaults on one property, it results in a default on all properties. This protects the landlord by ensuring that a tenant can't just walk away from a single poor-performing property. If they want to keep their "good" properties, they have to pay rent on all properties.

So, while EPR was willing to renegotiate the lease with Regal – after all, EPR didn't really want all of Regal's properties to be vacated – EPR did go to the negotiating table with significant leverage. The most powerful lever to have available in any negotiation is the ability to walk away, and the other side to know you have the ability to walk away. Regal needed to rent EPR's properties more than EPR needed Regal's rent.

Prior to the bankruptcy, Regal was paying EPR approximately $86.3 million in total revenues. Under the new agreement, Regal will pay:

$65 million in base rent, subject to a 10% escalator on annual rent every five years.

Reimburse EPR for property-level expenses (approximately $3.5 million)

Annual percentage rent on all revenues exceeding $220 million.

Additionally, EPR will take possession of 16 Regal properties, five of which will be leased to other operators and 11 of which EPR intends to sell. So, in addition to what EPR is collecting from Regal, it will have revenue from the new tenants, plus cash that can be reinvested from the sold properties.

Because of the variable component, EPR is taking on some risk, but it's skewed toward the upside. For revenues to be the same as pre-bankruptcy, EPR needs Regal to have gross revenues of $279.2 million. Here is what the math looks like: Source

EPR June 28th Presentation

They estimate that would correlate to NABOG (North American Box Office Gross) of $9.4 billion.

EPR June 28th Presentation

Note that at $9.4 billion, box office receipts would still be well below pre-COVID levels. With a recovery to pre-COVID levels, EPR could be looking at 110%-plus the prior rent agreement. If revenues fail to recover and remain at current levels, EPR would be looking at a small hit, collecting 93%-97% of pre-bankruptcy rent. Something that would be recovered with the escalator on base rent.

Overall, this new lease structure does a great job at providing a reasonable base rent for EPR, plus some upside if the box office continues to recover to pre-COVID levels. Of course, all negotiations come with some give and take.

The largest thing that EPR is giving up is that it agreed to stop collecting on the $51.8 million in rent that was deferred during COVID. If Regal does not default on the new lease for 15 years, that rent will be forgiven.

For shareholders, this deal is a positive. It provides a clear outlook for EPR to maintain its current dividend and has ample upside for dividend growth later this year or early next year. With this issue behind it, EPR can now look toward the future.

Conclusion

This is a fairly common occurrence in the market. A tenant files for bankruptcy and the price of the landlord falters; a borrower defaults and lenders are punished. On the one hand, we do need to recognize that these things can have a financial impact on the landlord or lender. On the other hand, we need to recognize that bankruptcy court exists for the purpose of ensuring that the parties who are owed money get the best possible recovery.

As a landlord, EPR entered into these negotiations with a favorable position. If you want to use real estate that isn't yours, you have to pay rent – it's that simple. At any moment, EPR had the power to walk away from the negotiations and demand that Regal pay rent as agreed or abandon all of the properties.

EPR had an incentive to give in a little since backfilling all the properties would have been an expensive and time-consuming task. Working out a deal that kept Regal in business was definitely better than one that would force them out of business.

At the end of the day, the impact on EPR's business is truly minimal. They expect to recover 93%-97% of pre-bankruptcy rent to start, with the potential for it to grow over 100% of the prior contract if the movie industry recovers to pre-COVID levels.

Before the bankruptcy filing, Regal accounted for 13.5% of EPRs rent. That would be a lot of rent to lose, and the market sold EPR like it was going to lose it all. In reality, EPR, in a bad scenario, would recover 90% of pre-bankruptcy rent, which would be about a 1.35% reduction in EPR's total rent. Even that isn't a huge deal, and with more aggressive escalators in the future, over the whole term of the lease, EPR will likely collect more rent than it would have if Regal had just paid as agreed.

For income investors like us, this situation was not a significant threat to our dividend. Now that it is behind us, we can look forward to the next dividend hike from EPR!