by-studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

LSI Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS) has grown into a leading manufacturer of both non-residential lighting and retail display solutions. Founded back in 1976 and has been consistently growing revenues and has seen a 10-year CAGR of 5.87%. But in recent years the momentum has picked up and for the last nine months, the revenues have grown 14%.

The management has been very active in terms of reducing the debt the company holds which puts them in a strong position to make aggressive investments into themselves right now to fuel further growth. Besides that, the p/e is over 20% below the sector and I think this offers investors a solid opportunity to begin a position in a growing company with a solid history of operational strength. I'm rating LYTS a buy right now.

Joining The Russell 3000 Index

In recent news, LYTS is now set to join the Russell 3000 Index, which went into effect on June 26. This hasn't necessarily resulted in the share price increasing, but it does bring more exposure to institutional capital for the company. It will be easier for larger firms to invest in LYTS now, which could potentially lead to a higher multiple.

But LYTS has been taking steps to broaden its end markets further and secured a partnership and orders to a new EV factory that is opening up in Kentucky. The surge of EV demand and governmental support in the US is creating a very appealing space for companies to set up manufacturing. I think that is a market that will be benefiting LYTS in the long run. It seems that a lot of manufacturers are moving production to the US instead of having it abroad. This means they need to set up new facilities and if LYTS can do what they are doing and secure more partnerships it could help fuel faster revenue growth.

Quarterly Result

The last report from LYTS may have not shown a strong growth rate for the top line, but margins expanded and resulted in the bottom line growing 29% YoY, reaching $4.7 million in total.

Q1 Report (Earnings Presentation)

Going into the coming quarters I think we need to be looking at the company's ability to retain margins. If this is a one-off result then the low multiple the company receives might be justified. With the EBITDA margin sitting at 9.6% though I think it's not absurdly high at the moment, and that LYTS can reliably maintain it. It's sitting above the historical average though, which is 5.67% in the last 5 years.

A comment from the CEO James A. Clark shed some light on the performance in my opinion,

“It was an active quarter on many fronts. We continue to make good progress in the market, coupled with a strong focus on margin expansion, all while working on the initiatives which position us for future profitable growth. With $11.7 million in free cash flow generation in the third quarter, we were able to reduce our debt outstanding, with net leverage declining to 1.0x at quarter-end, consistent with our focus on continued balance sheet discipline and optionality”.

To me, this shows the continued priority of the company to both expand and maintain margins whilst also ensuring it doesn't come at the cost of a less stable financial position. To highlight the strength the company has right now financially, the net debt/EBITDA is just 1.28 currently. This puts LYTS in a fantastic position to make strategic acquisitions and not overleverage themselves if they need to raise debt for it. With margins expanding in the first part of 2023, I think the result for 2023 will have us see margins remain around the 8 - 9% point. That would put the net debt/EBITDA ratio even lower, which I quite honestly think should result in a higher valuation than it has right now. The quality of LYTS should come with a higher valuation to reflect this.

Entering The Solar Market

In addition to the continued strength in key markets, the company's venture into solar installations is intriguing. They are taking early steps to offer turn-key solar options, installed on top of gas stations and car-wash canopies.

LYTS recently achieved a significant milestone with the completion of a groundbreaking solar array in Texas. This innovative installation can generate an impressive 170 MWh of electricity annually, with the potential for operators to recoup their investment within just four years, which is making LYTS very intriguing as a solar investment for outside investors looking at a different way to get exposure to the industry.

This accomplishment positions LYTS as a promising player in the solar industry, aligning with the growing ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) trends. Moreover, the company stands to benefit from various Federal-level tax incentives introduced through the Inflation Act which is supporting companies in the US to further invest in renewable sources of energy. That is paving the way right now for LYTS to create an established and very strong new revenue stream for the coming several decades.

Challenges

Where I can see LYTS struggling to grow in the short-term is from competition. The space the company operates in isn't that expensive to enter, but what has made LYTS a clear choice for many customers is its longstanding presence in the industry. This has together with strong relations helped them. But if larger industrial and manufacturing companies want to enter, they could likely undercut LYTS and force them to have lower earnings ultimately.

Lower economic activity is also a weighing factor on the company's coming performance. A softer market environment could significantly drag down margins and make LYTS look more expensive then it currently is right now.

Valuation & Wrap Up

I think that the valuation and price of LYTS right now are at a very intriguing point to begin a position in the company. Trading at 14x FWD earnings or nearly 20% under the sector p/e of 17.9 is limiting the downside potential in my opinion. A catalyst resulting in the valuation reaching something more in line with the sector would be margin expansion and guidance revised upwards, as a reflection of stronger demand. The current valuation doesn't seem justified as LYTS is still growing at a decent rate and expectations are for EPS to continue growing at over 10% yearly until 2030 at least. I find it likely we will see an investment in LYTS resulting in a market-beating yield as they enter into new markets and continue to grow their cash flows, which can be converted into a higher dividend and more buybacks.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

I am positive about the future of LYTS and will be rating it a buy now.