Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.55K Followers

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Jozwiak - Director of Investor Relations

Curtis Myers - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mark McCollom - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler & Co.

Daniel Tamayo - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Christopher McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc.

David Bishop - Hovde Group, LLC

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Manuel Navas - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Matthew Breese - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fulton Financial Second Quarter 2023 Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matt Jozwiak, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Jozwiak

Good morning, and thanks for joining us for Fulton Financial Corporation's conference call and webcast to discuss our earnings for the second quarter which ended June 30, 2023. Your host for today's conference call is Curt Myers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Curt is Mark McCollom, Chief Financial Officer.

Our comments today will refer to the financial information and related slide presentation included with our earnings announcement which we released yesterday afternoon. These documents can be found on our website at fult.com by clicking on Investor Relations and then on News. The slides can also be found on the Presentations tab under Investor Relations on our website.

On this call, representatives of Fulton may make forward-looking statements with respect to Fulton's financial condition, results of operations and business. These statements are not guarantees of future

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.