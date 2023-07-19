Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rio Tinto: Healthy Dividend Yield, Attractive Valuations

Jul. 19, 2023 3:21 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), RTNTF, RTPPF
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Multicommodity miner Rio Tinto hasn't had a great 2023 in the stock markets, which is expected in the current macroeconomic context.
  • Its financial performance weakened in 2022 and has likely continued to do so in H1 2023, results for which are due soon, and beyond, for the next couple of years.
  • But its stock price has over corrected in my view, especially given its healthy forward dividend yield and long history of paying dividends.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Aerial view of Open-pit iron mine

temizyurek/iStock via Getty Images

The British-Australian multicommodity miner Rio Tinto's (OTCPK:RTNTF) (NYSE:RIO) NYSE listing has seen a price drop of 5.5% year-to-date. Its pink listing has done slightly better with 1.2% gains, but even that is nothing noteworthy.

With

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
580 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.