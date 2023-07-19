Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: The Uphill Climb Is Paying Off

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re still buy rated on Meta Platforms shares, as we see the stock outperforming in 2H23 and 2024.
  • Our buy rating is driven by our belief that the company’s cost reductions this year and A.I. ambitions position it as an outperformer in the FAANG Group.
  • We expect Meta will continue to steadily recover from its post-pandemic slump; the stock is up 221% since our buy rating in early November, outperforming the S&P 500 by 202%.
  • Still, we don’t think the company is immune to macro headwinds in 2H23 related to digital advertising in specific.
  • We continue to see attractive entry points into the stock at current levels. We recommend investors buy into Meta’s future growth.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Facebook Changes Its Name To "Meta"

Leon Neal

We remain buy-rated on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). The company's undergone three rounds of layoffs and reduced spending on Reality Labs after spending a whopping $13.72B in 2022 amid Zuckerberg's "year of efficiency." We think the company

Appreciate your interest in our tech coverage. If you want first-hand access to our analysis of software/hardware and semiconductor spaces, best ideas within the current macro backdrop, and our coveted research process, we hope you'll take a 2-week free trial of Tech Contrarians, our Investing Group service. The first wave of subscribers gets a significant lifetime discount on annual subscriptions after the 2-week free trial, so we hope to see you in our group soon.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
7.31K Followers
Breaking down tech to keep you ahead of the curve
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet; that’s why we’ve launched our own Investing Group, Tech Contrarians. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

https://twitter.com/techstockpros

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.