Which Is The Better Buy: SCHD Or JEPI?

Jul. 19, 2023 3:31 PM ETJEPI, SCHD14 Comments
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JEPI and SCHD are 2 very popular ETFs with 2 very different strategies.
  • Both ETFs have lagged the market in 2023, but there's only one clear winner moving forward.
  • JEPI has only been around for roughly three years, but it has blown up in popularity, with many "copycat" funds starting out after.
Silver metallic dice showing the alphabets ETF and an up and down arrow on backgrounds of stock charts. Illustration of the concept of investment of exchange-traded funds

When it comes to investing, there are a lot of ways to make money. What works for one person may not for another. However, everyone should have a strategy and stick to that strategy.

For some, growth stocks fit

Comments (14)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (2.04K)
I own and reinvest both. IMHO, comparison isn’t easy. I suppose if you take dividends out and compare on a total return basis, you can make a fair comparison. I “feel safer” with SCHD, but that’s lame.
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Today, 4:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.8K)
@hafen The comparison is, do you prefer income now with limited upside, or a diversified portfolio, lower yield and a growing dividend, thus more of a longer term play.
jasjfarrell profile picture
jasjfarrell
Today, 4:36 PM
Comments (316)
Reinvest dividends?
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Today, 4:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.8K)
@jasjfarrell I do reinvest the dividends yes
u
usiah
Today, 4:09 PM
Comments (13.36K)
Currently accumulating JEPI (no position in SCHD).

Retired income investor
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Today, 4:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.8K)
@usiah Income is more of the focus then, thus JEPI is likely the better option.
b
blah64
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (852)
own jepi will add something like schd later when i get jepi to the appropriate size
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 3:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.44K)
I’ll go with both.
Note: The Big 7 stopped outperforming in such a big way in late May. Measuring from 6/1 thru 07/18, look at the following:

SPY. Up 9.13%

SCHD. Up 7.00%

JEPI. Up 3.45%

Fid Growth & Income. Up 7.78%

The worm has turned & SCHD is going to be fine.
JEPI underperforms in up moves but will do well in up & down markets.
Florida Doug13 profile picture
Florida Doug13
Today, 4:20 PM
Premium
Comments (880)
@steve7074 - Ah, a little FYI, $SCHG - a Mega Cap ETF with the Big 7 in its Top Ten, continues to beat them all by returning +9.5% from June 1 through today’s close.

So perhaps go a little easy on your grand pronouncements.

BTW, I hold $SCHD too and am glad to see its prospects improve.
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Today, 4:49 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.8K)
@steve7074 Great points, but they have still been performing quite well. I mean we are talking about the big 7 still performing well, but things have broadened a bit more, which is healthy.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 4:59 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.44K)
@Florida Doug13 Grand Pronouncements ? At Happy Hour.
Just sad SCHD was doing a lot better & the Big 7 wasn’t outperforming as much.
Both are true.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 3:46 PM
Premium
Comments (9.44K)
I own JEPI and keep adding to it.... I don't own SCHD but I own some ETF's like it.. Makes sense to me to own both. JEPI I own in my "income " bucket.. the growth/total return ETF's I own in my appreciation bucket! Thanks for the article
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Today, 4:49 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.8K)
@Valuestocks007 Thanks for reading, best of luck!
