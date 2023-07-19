jittawit.21

It is hard for an empty sack to stand upright"― Benjamin Franklin.

Today, we look at a somewhat unique play in the healthcare industry. The stock has seen some insider buying after a significant pullback in the shares. A sign a bottom in the equity is close? An analysis/ recommendation follows below.

Company Overview:

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) is an England and Wales-domiciled, New York City-headquartered, buyer of biopharmaceuticals royalties, boasting more than 35 commercial-stage products - including 15 blockbusters - as well as 11 prospective (clinical-stage) assets. Since inception through YE22, the company has deployed $17.0 billion to purchase royalties, milestone payments, and related assets on approved products and $8.3 billion to acquire potential revenue streams from developmental stage candidates. Royalty was founded in 1996 and went public in June 2020, raising net proceeds of $1.9 billion at $28 per share. Its stock trades around $31.00 a share and sports a market capitalization of just under $20 billion.

The company is capitalized by two classes of stock. The 448.2 million ordinary shares of publicly traded Class A stock bestow economic interest and one vote per share. The 158.9 million ordinary shares of privately held Class B stock confer one vote per share, convertibility into Class A shares; however, they are not eligible to receive dividends. That said, the company makes distributions (off the top) to legacy (pre-IPO) non-controlling interests that amounted to $442 million in FY22.

The Model

Royalty Pharma essentially pioneered this form of non-dilutive capital for up-and-coming biotechs and still controls more than half the market. The model is relatively simple: invest upfront money (and additional funds when milestones are achieved) for a (hoped) steady stream of royalty revenue (and in some cases, an unsteady stream of milestone revenue). In return, pharmaceutical concerns who do not possess the financial wherewithal to advance their other assets through the clinic (or build commercial efforts) and don't wish to dilute their shareholders or onboard debt, surrender a portion of the future sales from one or more of their approved or clinically promising therapies.

From a GAAP accounting perspective, Royalty Pharma's financial statements are a bit difficult to negotiate, with failed clinical or obsoleted assets (financial royalty asset impairment) and provision for changes in expected future cash flows from royalty assets both accounted for as non-cash expenses. As such, non-GAAP measures provided on its cash flow statement, which account for its "investments," provide a more accurate picture of operations.

Either way, if Royalty Pharma properly identifies future blockbusters that have long runs of market relevancy (and patent protection), it generates above average returns with relatively predictable recurring revenue. On the other hand, if the drugs are commercial flops or never receive regulatory approval, the company generates below market or negative returns. That said, at the pre-commercial level, Royalty Pharma only invests in assets that have achieved proof-of-concept in the clinic, lowering rejection risk from the FDA or other agencies. In addition to the funding provided from its IPO, the company finances these ventures by onboarding low-cost debt. It investigated over 350 opportunities last year and invested in less than 3% (totaling $3.5 billion of announced transaction value with $2 billion invested upfront).

As a publicly traded concern, the model provides investors the ability to expose themselves to the biopharma sector without being subjected to an all-or-nothing binary outcome that characterize most clinical-stage concerns. Under the royalty model, even if one candidate/product busts by not receiving approval from the regulatory authorities or is rendered obsolete by a new or alternative therapy, it is only one failed asset in a much larger portfolio. Given its ability to cherry pick low-risk, high-return investments, management believes its model to be more compelling than investing in Big Pharma, buttressed by its 10+% CAGR top-line outlook for the balance of the decade as compared to a 4% CAGR projection for the top 17 publicly traded drug concerns (according to Visible Alpha).

Also of note: although royalty income from these agreements (in many instances) is perpetual, as therapies lose their patent exclusivity, their contribution falls off the proverbial cliff if they are replaced by generic versions. This loss of exclusivity acted as a 7%-8% headwind for the company in 1Q23. To put some context into this dynamic, global prescription drug sales are expected to rise from $1.2 trillion in FY22 to $1.5 trillion in FY27, despite $140 billion of cumulative sales expected to be lost to patent expiration over the same period. That said, the company currently estimates the weighted average royalty duration of its portfolio at ~13 years.

Recent Challenges

Despite the somewhat appealing business model, shares of RPRX are trading near all-time lows, currently off 42% from their all-time high of $56.50 set shortly after its public debut. There are three factors responsible for this performance. First, inflation erodes the present value of future revenue streams, which negatively impacts all businesses. However, given that Royalty Pharma's approach shines a spotlight on future revenue streams that don't have the ability to adjust to inflation (save a price increase to one of its drugs - a dynamic it doesn't control) an argument can be made that its results are more harmed by inflation.

That said, inflation also makes the cost of debt higher for other biotechs, driving them to the royalty model. The second factor is the size of its dividend, which will be discussed later. The third element is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX).

The Vertex Dynamic

The largest contributor to Royalty Pharma's top line is Vertex's cystic fibrosis [CF] franchise, comprised of four therapies, including multi-blockbuster Trikafta, comprised of the compounds elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor. Collectively, the CF franchise generated global sales of $8.9 billion in FY22, which resulted in $811 million of royalties accruing to Royalty Pharma, or 25% of its total. Approved in October 2019, Trikafta - marketed as Kaftrio in Europe - is by far the most important med with FY22 sales of $7.69 billion. The twice-daily treatment is approved for use in CF patients two years of age and older. It was expected to generate substantial royalty revenue for the company though the termination of its patent exclusivity in 2037.

However, Vertex is advancing another once-daily triple combination CF therapy dubbed vanzacaftor/ tezacaftor/ deutivacaftor - heretofore, the Vertex triplet - into two Phase 3 studies. If approved, in the opinion of Vertex, it carries a lower royalty burden, as only tezacaftor is currently in Trikafta. Both trials, encompassing ~950 patients 12 years and older, are expected to readout around YE23. A third study for children with CF 6 to 11 years of age has also initiated and is expected to be completed by YE23. Given its once-daily dosing, if the Vertex triplet were to achieve non-inferiority to Trikafta, it would have an excellent shot at approval, which could significantly impact Royalty Pharma - at least in the opinion of Vertex.

The judgement on the other side of that agreement appears to differ. Founder, Chairman, & CEO Pablo Legorreta described the company's IP position as it relates to the Vertex triplet as "very solid" and "defensible". Irrespective of which position prevails - assuming the new Vertex triplet is approved - the uncertainty surrounding Royalty Pharma's largest revenue generator has acted as a drag on its share price.

1Q23 Financials & Outlook

That looming spat notwithstanding, the company posted a strong 1Q23 on May 9, 2023, earning Adj. cash flow (its non-GAAP bottom line) of $1.60 a share and Adj. EBITDA of $1.04 billion on Adj. cash receipts (its non-GAAP top line) of $1.13 billion, which compare very favorably to 1Q22 due to the receipt of a $475 million regulatory milestone payment from Pfizer (PFE) for the approval of its migraine drug Zavzpret in the quarter. On an apples-to-apples comparison, Royalty Pharma's metrics improved 49%, 11%, and 11% (respectively) over the prior year period. Although the consensus was $1.27 a share (non-GAAP), it is unclear how many Street analysts factored the milestone into their projections.

Operationally, the quarter was busy, with the company purchasing royalty interests in three therapies (one commercial; two clinical-stage) for upfront cash of $600 million, while having three candidates approved by the FDA, including AstraZeneca's (AZN) asthma drug Airsupra and Gilead's (GILD) metastatic breast cancer therapy Trodelvy. As for bad news, the FDA rejected Cytokinetics' (CYTK) chronic heart failure candidate omecamtiv mecarbil while sales of AbbVie (ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) multi-indicated med Imbruvica continue to weaken.

Management essentially kept its FY23 top line projection unchanged, except to reflect the $475 million milestone payment. As such it is now in a range of $2.85 to $2.95 billion. Regarding its pipeline, it expects data from six Phase 3 trials over the balance of FY23, as well as a NDA submission by Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) for its schizophrenia therapy KarXT in 3Q23 - a deal inked by the company in March 2023.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Royalty Pharma exited the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $1.98 billion and debt of $7.1 billion for net leverage of 1.7. All debt is fixed at 3.55% or lower with $1 billion maturing in each 2023, 2025, and 2027, with the balance 2030 and beyond. The company did announce a $1 billion share repurchase program in March 2023, which will supplement its $0.20 quarterly dividend in its efforts to return capital to shareholders. That said, its current yield of 2.4% is less than the ~3% average yield from the 17 Big Pharma concern, which given the company's operating model appears tepid.

Irrespective, the Street following is unanimously bullish on the company, featuring three buy and two outperform ratings and a median price objective of $52. On average, they expect Royalty Pharma to earn $4.13 a share on Adj. cash receipts of $2.87 billion in FY23, followed by $3.93 a share on Adj. cash receipts of $2.74 billion. The "down" FY24 is a function of the $475 million Zavzpret milestone.

After stating on the 1Q23 conference call that he planned to spend up to $50 million of his own money to purchase shares of RPRX due to their compelling valuation, CEO Pablo Legorreta is more than one-quarter to his goal after acquiring 380,000 shares at an average price of $32.93 between May 16th and May 24th and then another 130,000 shares at the end of June.

Verdict:

With a potential showdown over the Vertex triplet looming, it makes sense to conduct a worst-case scenario analysis. If it is approved and reduces the royalty burden by two-thirds, it would lower Royalty Pharma's Adj. EBITDA by ~$500 million (worst case, using FY22 as a guide). Even though this would not likely have any impact to Royalty Pharma's top or bottom lines until FY25, (after the removal of one-time noise - specifically an early redemption windfall from Biohaven preferred stock after Pfizer's acquisition), that line item would fall to ~$1.6 billion. With a current market cap of ~$20 billion, which arguably already reflects a portion of the Vertex CF royalty disappearing and net debt of ~$5.1 billion, shares of RPRX trade at an EV/Adj. EBITDA of ~11.9 (sans Pfizer milestone and Biohaven windfall) (~15.6 under a worst case scenario).

Given its growth prospects and the looming showdown with Vertex, Royalty Pharma plc looks more investible at a "clean," non-worst-case EV/Adj. EBITDA of 10, which translates to $26 a share. Until then, the advice is to stay on the sidelines.