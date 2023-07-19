Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NML: A Solid Midstream CEF For Income

Summary

  • Midstream corporations and partnerships are excellent assets for anyone seeking income because of their stable cash flows and high yields.
  • Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc invests in a portfolio of these companies and eliminates tax problems that can accompany them.
  • The NML closed-end fund has greatly underperformed the Alerian MLP Index over time but does sport a higher yield.
  • The fund's 10.31% yield appears to be well covered for a while as the fund delivered massive gains in 2021 and 2022.
  • The fund is currently trading at an attractive discount to the net asset value.
Oil, Gas Or Water Transportation With Pipe Line Valves On Grass.

For many years now, midstream corporations and master limited partnerships ("MLPs") have been among the most popular assets in the market for those that are looking for income. There are some very good reasons for this, including the fact that these companies tend

Power Hedge
13.92K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends during the morning of July 19, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

JackSparrow profile picture
JackSparrow
Today, 4:42 PM
Comments (268)
Here’s something to help answer your question, but may not be definitive.
etfdb.com/...

Jack
atom profile picture
atom
Today, 4:38 PM
Investing Group
Comments (583)
This is a nice write up of NML which may not be as familiar as some of the Tortoise, Kayne Anderson, and Clearbridge energy CEFs are to the typical investor. It was not to me until fairly recently. I think one of the most striking differences between NML and its peers is its ability to return to its pre-pandemic level of yield, a development you properly emphasize.

It is a bit puzzling how NML can seem to get better returns from its portfolio than other CEFs with very similar portfolios. Not sure you helped us understand that ability, unless the other CEFs were doing substantially more trading than NML. You did mention the relatively low level of turnover in the NML portfolio, but did not discuss the turnover of its peers.

Several weeks ago, I bought some NML and have added to it twice. It does appear to be a very solid energy CEF. Thanks for the comprehensive write-up of NML. One slight error in your presentation occurred when you referred to the most recent financial report for NML as being from November 30, 2023.
adam22164 profile picture
adam22164
Today, 4:35 PM
Comments (2.19K)
What portion of the distribution is classified as Tax-Deferred ROC ?(common to most mlps). I cannot find a recent section 19(a) on the funds website @Power Hedge
