Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GEO Group: Solid Fundamentals And Extremely Cheap

Jul. 19, 2023 3:55 PM ETThe GEO Group, Inc. (GEO)2 Comments
Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
13 Followers

Summary

  • GEO stock has underperformed significantly over the last decade, with shares falling more than 68% since 2013.
  • The underperformance can be attributed to Biden Administration's executive order to stop renewing contracts with privately-operated, for-profit prisons, Title 42, their transition into a C-Corp, and the rise in interest rates.
  • The business is operating great and GEO management is currently focused on reducing the company's debt.
  • We believe the stock is trading at very compressed multiples and the current price represents a great risk-reward opportunity.

U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection

Douglas Rissing

Investment Thesis

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) owns, leases, and manages correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities mainly in the US but also in South Africa, Australia, and the UK. The stock has underperformed by a wide margin over the last 10 years and is trading

This article was written by

Reconquista Capital profile picture
Reconquista Capital
13 Followers
Individual investor focused on value and momentum. Holding stocks for the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Vitamanrocks1 profile picture
Vitamanrocks1
Today, 4:56 PM
Premium
Comments (2.77K)
Insanely undervalued
A Pragmatic Investor profile picture
A Pragmatic Investor
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (2.75K)
Buy the 10% bonds maturing in '28. Deleveraging and the end of rate rising environment, will make that your best bet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.