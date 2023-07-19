Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCPK:SVNLF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Sander - Chief Communications Officer

Carina Akerstrom - President and Chief Executive Officer

Carl Cederschiold - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Grabe - Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABGSC

Andrea Hakansson - Danske Bank

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Rickard Strand - Nordea

Piers Brown - HSBC

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Martin Leitgeb - Goldman Sachs

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Louise Sander

Very welcome to the Presentation of Q2 for Handelsbanken. Our CEO -- President and CEO, Carina Akerstrom will begin together with Carl Cederschiold, CFO. They will present the report. There is a direct broadcast and handelsbanken.com Investor Relations will get you to the right -- you can find the presentation translated simultaneously by choosing English in the menu.

After presentation -- after the presentation, we will have a short break and then there will be a Q&A session in English and instructions for how to connect can be found in the same -- on the same website

There you go, Carina.

Carina Akerstrom

Thank you very much, Louise, and good morning, and welcome to this presentation of the performance for Handelsbanken for the first six months of the year and for Q2.

Let's start by looking at a more general level, Handelsbanken is in a strong stable position in a world, which continues to be characterized by a great deal of uncertainty, interest rates are high, also against the backdrop of the inflation, which persists and the result is a macro financial uncertainty, which is visible in all the home markets of the Bank.

For just over four years ago, we stated that we will focus, simplify and clarify the Bank's

