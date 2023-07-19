peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Back To Normal

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares have recovered since I wrote about the company last quarter, outperforming the Financial sector (XLF) and the broader market (SPY). The common shares are now trading where they were in early March prior to the bank panic. The preferred shares (NYSE:SYF.PA) have increased since I bought more in March near the bottom, but stalled out this past quarter, remaining below pre-crisis levels.

Seeking Alpha

Synchrony's Q2 results show that the bank continues to grow loan balances by double digit percentages year over year, although purchase volume growth has moderated. This means that consumer spending growth is slowing down, and they are taking longer to pay off their credit card balances. The extent of this behavior varied across Synchrony's end market platforms. Home & Auto and Diversified & Value had the biggest slowdowns in purchase volume growth, but this was impacted by lower gas prices vs. a year ago. On the other platforms, year-on-year purchase volume growth was down only 1-2 percentage points from last quarter. Looking forward, Synchrony still expects greater than 10% loan receivables growth for the year.

Synchrony Financial

While slower spending growth and higher balances sound like signs of a stretched consumer, in this case trends are just returning to pre-pandemic (2019) levels. Similarly, loan delinquencies and charge-offs have been creeping up but also remain below 2019 levels. This quarter, the bank pushed out the timing for charge-offs to hit 2019 levels out to 2024. Synchrony updated its 2023 guidance for charge-offs to 4.75%-4.90% of loan receivables, 5 basis points lower at the midpoint.

Deposits, a key worry for other banks earlier this year, remain a source of strength for Synchrony. The bank has again grown deposits "in sync" with loans. Deposits comprised 84% of funding sources, identical to a year ago. Synchrony has always offered attractive deposit rates, and most of the deposits are in FDIC insured accounts, reducing the risk of withdrawals. Other banks are starting to increase deposit rates, however. This competition has put a little pressure on net interest margins, which are now forecasted to be 15.00%-15.15% for 2023, the lower half of the prior guidance.

On the cost side, retailer share arrangement (RSA) guidance has been revised down 10 basis points at the midpoint, to 3.95%-4.10%. RSA's are incentive payments to Synchrony's retail card partners. They tend to move counter to charge-offs, serving as a partial hedge.

Finally, operating cost guidance has been revised up to $1.15 billion per quarter from $1.125 billion previously. Nevertheless, this increase is less than the growth in interest income, resulting in an improvement in the efficiency ratio for the year.

Financial Model Update

I made a more conservative assumption this quarter on loan receivables growth, using 10% growth in average receivables from 2022 to 2023, rather than the 10% increase in year-end receivables I used previously. This change, combined with the slightly lower net interest margin assumption, reduces my 2023 net interest income estimate by about $0.5 billion compared to last quarter. This is partially offset by the lower RSA rate, which improves results by $0.2 billion.

The lower provision for loan losses is the biggest contributor to the improvement in this forecast. The lower charge-off rate adds about $0.2 billion to income. I am still assuming loss reserves of 10.7% of gross receivables, but the lower growth in receivables reduces the reserve build by about $0.5 billion. This 10.7% level seems conservative, as it is above the 10.3%-10.4% level seen so far this year.

The increase in operating expenses reduces income by $0.1 billion, and other income is also $0.1 billion lower. Putting it all together, my net income estimate for 2023 is about $0.2 billion higher than what I calculated last quarter.

Author Spreadsheet

Synchrony has been buying back about $300 million worth of stock each quarter so far this year. The board recently approved a new buyback authorization of $1 billion by June 2024. For the rest of the year, I assume the $300 million of quarterly buybacks continues. This is in line with my assumptions last quarter. Share count drops to 411.8 million shares at the end of 2023, down 6% from 2022. The higher income and lower share count result in an EPS estimate of $5.63 for 2023, up noticeably from $5.08 last quarter. Thanks to the even bigger increase in share price, the P/E has increased to 6.4 from 6.1.

The balance sheet model is shown below. Most of the assumptions have already been discussed. In the retained earnings calculation, the upcoming dividend increase to $0.25 per quarter is included. I expect Synchrony to end the year with assets of just under $111 billion and equity of $13.8 billion, for ae equity/asset ratio of 11.8%, above the 11% target and just above 2022 year-end levels. Book value based on forecasted year-end share count is $31.71 per share and tangible book value is $26.39 per share. Price/Book is now back above 1 at 1.14.

Author Spreadsheet

Valuation

Synchrony has typically been a good buy at P/B ratios below 1, even though other consumer finance companies like Capital One (COF) and Ally (ALLY) have been consistently cheaper. Discover (DFS), which has higher credit quality loans based on charge-off rates, trades at a consistently higher P/B.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at P/E ratios, Synchrony is trading near its highest levels of the past year, but its relative valuation to peers has not been as consistent. A year ago, Synchrony traded very closely with Capital One and Ally in terms of P/E. Since the end of March, however, it has lagged and is now the cheapest of the group.

Seeking Alpha

After a return of 20% in a single quarter, Synchrony shares are not the screaming buy they were in April, but they still seem cheap relative to longer term history. Whether you actually buy them here or not is more of a macro call. If the soft landing scenario prevails, and consumer spending and credit quality hold up, Synchrony has plenty of upside from here, but a recession would provide an opportunity to get in at lower prices.

A Look At The Rest Of The Capital Stack

As I noted at the start of the article, Synchrony preferred shares continue to perform worse than the common, despite being higher in the capital structure. The preferreds have a current yield of 8.45%, compared to only 2.76% (forward) for the common. They are callable at $25 on 11/15/2024 or any dividend payment date thereafter. With a coupon of 5.625% based on par value of $25, I would not expect them to be called in a similar interest rate environment to today. If rates come down however, the call probability increases, or you may get an opportunity to sell them above par, as they traded there for most of 2021.

With a much higher dividend and a similar capital gain potential, I would favor the preferred over the common for a new investment at this time although I continue to own both.

If you are interested in individual bonds, Synchrony has senior unsecured notes rated BBB- maturing from 2024-2031 with yields to maturity of 5.8%-7.0%. These yields have decreased since April at the short end, suggesting less worry about credit risk. The March 2024 yield is down 140 basis points while the 2029 and 2031 notes are yielding about the same.

Charles Schwab

On the deposit side, Synchrony's High Yield Savings Account yields 4.50%, while the highest-yielding CD is for a 9-month term at 5.05%. These yields are lower than T-Bills and lack the state income tax advantage, but they do offer the opportunity to receive interest payments monthly.

Conclusion

Synchrony continues to see strong loan and deposit growth. Credit card purchase volume growth is slowing but remains positive. Consumer behavior so far is consistent with a soft landing scenario and a return to pre-2020 payoff rates and credit quality. The common stock has run up considerably in the last quarter but remains cheap relative to longer-term history. On that basis, I still rate the common stock a Buy, however the preferred shares offer a much higher dividend along with capital gain potential at current levels. Bonds, CDs, and the High Yield Savings account are also good choices for income investors who desire their principal back on a given date.