Altria Q2 Earnings Preview: Watch The Volume Decline

Jul. 19, 2023 4:15 PM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)7 Comments
Tradevestor
Summary

  • Altria Group is set to report Q2 results on August 1, with analysts expecting an EPS of $1.30 on revenue of $5.44 billion, representing an EPS growth of 3.34% and revenue growth of 1.30% YoY.
  • The company has consistently beaten EPS estimates but has struggled with revenue estimates, with declines in shipment volume being a significant concern.
  • Despite challenges, the stock is undervalued and the company's upcoming dividend increase and diversification efforts, including its NJOY acquisition, are positives.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is expected to report results for its Q2 that ended June 30th, 2023, pre-market on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Altria to report an EPS of $1.30 on revenue of $5.44 billion. Should Altria meet these numbers, that would

Tradevestor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Hampton108 profile picture
Hampton108
Today, 4:44 PM
Comments (5.81K)
My take…Buy, and if you own Buy more, especially under $44, but I would be hesitant to average up…
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 4:55 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@Hampton108 Yes, unless things get far worse, I am comfortable recommending by in the low to mid $40s
R
Rhoda711
Today, 4:40 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.42K)
I own MO, but the BUD issue is a big one for me.
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
Today, 4:55 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.26K)
@Rhoda711 Do you mean its potential or issues with BUD?
T
The Reasonable Man
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (703)
@Rhoda711 agreed. I’d wish they sell the BUD stake and use the money to reduce a significant amount of debt and buyback shares. BUD is a damaged brand. It’ll take years to recover from the self-inflicted marketing disaster (if ever). They should sell it all today
Hampton108 profile picture
Hampton108
Today, 4:58 PM
Comments (5.81K)
@Rhoda711 I’d bet they wish they had sold their BUD holding when they had the opportunity at a higher share price…
