This week, financial stocks are in the spotlight again in the financial media with some big earnings results lately from top banks, so in that spirit today I'll be covering a stock in the insurance subsector of financials.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is one of the hidden dividend gems I was able to find for my readers this week, and below we'll do a deep dive into this company, which has its Q2 earnings call coming up on August 9th.

Some notable high-level points taken from the firm's website: Headquartered in Toronto, operates under John Hancock brand in US but Manulife elsewhere, $1.3T in assets under management (AUM) & AUA at end of 2022, trades directly on the NYSE, business segments include financial advice, insurance, wealth & asset management solutions for individuals, groups & institutions.

Rating Approach

I have simplified my rating process.. breaking down my analysis into 5 categories, and asking the following 5 questions:

Does the price chart show a favorable trend for buyers?

Does it have a competitive dividend yield?

Is there positive net income growth?

Is there a sustainable liquidity & capital position?

Is it undervalued vs its industry average?

If the answer is "yes" to all 5, it is a strong buy, 4 would be a buy, 3 is a hold, and less than that is a sell rating. This provides a holistic approach to analysis which I call my "Whole Rating" score.

Does Price Chart Show Favorable Trend? Yes

To kick off this analysis today, let's first look into the price chart. As of midday trading on Tuesday July 18th, the shares are trading around $19.37 and remain in what appears to be a bullish trend after the February golden cross formed (circled in green).

Manulife Financial - price chart on July 18 (StreetSmartEdge trading platform)

To answer whether the chart trend is favorable, I should first define what is favorable in the context of my research firm's own portfolio simulator.

My current strategy is to look for golden cross formations and buy into short-term price dips while the stock is still in the bullish trend, expecting it to quickly rebound back above its moving averages and creating a nice price spread to lock in capital gains of 10% or better.

I created the above chart to better clarify this approach for my readers.

The above chart tracks the price trend over the last 2 years, showing the price (mountain pattern) vs the 50 day SMA (blue line) and 200 day SMA (red line), as well as showing any death cross and golden cross formations circled.

Two examples to highlight: the golden cross that formed in Feb 2022 followed by a quick dip below the 200 day moving average, then a rebound above it... and this occurred again after the golden cross formed in Jan 2023 followed by the March dip and April/May rebound.

Here is a table showing simulated capital gains if we bought & sold using this hypothetical strategy of buying short-term dips during a bullish trend. As an example, we are buying 100 shares:

Portfolio Simulator - MFC stock (Albert Anthony & Co.)

Based on this strategy, as long as the current chart remains in a golden cross bullish pattern then we consider it a favorable trend and our simulation indicates to buy at the next short term dip below the 200 day SMA, which puts our target buy price around $18, and target exit price around $20, generating a potential 11% return. This depends, of course, on short term rebounds back above the moving average, which may or may not occur.

A chart trend we would consider "unfavorable" is buying right at the formation of a golden cross, since as the chart shows it is a lagging indicator of the price peaking well above the 200 day SMA, so investors would be paying too much in our opinion.

*Note: Your own portfolio strategy & goals may differ, and this is only an example trade where actual performance may vary.

Does It Have A Competitive Dividend Yield? Yes

When researching financial sector stocks today, Manulife caught my attention for having an dividend yield over 5%.

Based on data from Seeking Alpha, as of July 18th its yield is at 5.39%.

Manulife - dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

In a hypothetical simulation where I buy 100 shares at $18, having a cost basis of $1,800 and holding for 1 year, it would generate $108 in dividend income, based on the above data, so it actually can get me a 6% yield.

Further, this stock has a positive 5 year dividend growth:

Manulife - 5 year dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

For example, its annual dividend of $0.70 in 2018 went up to $1.01 in 2022, a 44% increase.

How does this compare to peers?

We will use Prudential Financial (PRU) and Metlife (MET) as comparison stocks, both of which I covered in earlier articles.

Prudential comes close in dividend yield at 5.41%, whereas Metlife is a few points lower with a yield of 3.53% today.

Based on this data, the answer is yes Manulife has a competitive dividend yield.

Is There Positive Net Income Growth? Yes

Looking at the income statement, this company has achieved YoY growth in net income as well as earnings per share, as of the most recent quarterly results in Q1:

Manulife - income statement (Seeking Alpha)

To dive further into this, let's talk about their Q1 earnings release, from their official company data.

Net income attributable to shareholders increased $81MM YoY, while core earnings per share also went up 11% YoY:

Manulife - Q1 profitability (Manulife - q1 presentation)

Additionally, when breaking down core earnings by region, we see geographic diversification among earnings, with each core earnings segment by region increasing YoY, while only global wealth & asset management declining YoY:

Manulife - core earnings growth (Manulife - Q1 earnings release)

Earnings & geographic diversification is one of the positive criteria I look at in a strong business model, and Manulife has it.

Their CEO Roy Gori highlighted this during his Q1 commentary:

The strength and global diversity of our franchise was again demonstrated this quarter with YoY core earnings growth in our North America insurance businesses. In Asia, we are encouraged by the sales momentum building progressively through the first quarter as the region continues to rebound from the global pandemic.

The answer to whether the company has achieved positive net income growth is clearly a yes.

Is There A Sustainable Liquidity & Capital Position? Yes

Capital and liquidity are vital to a large insurance firm like this, especially one under regulatory scrutiny. For instance, it being headquartered in Canada, the firm is subject to maintaining LICAT Ratios, measuring the capital adequacy of an insurer and is one of several indicators used by OSFI (Canadian insurance supervisor) to assess an insurer's financial condition.

In the case of Manulife, their LICAT ratios have consistently been above 100%, as shown in the chart:

Manulife - LICAT Ratios (Manulife - Q1 presentation)

According to CEO Gori in his Q1 comments:

Our capital position remains strong with a LICAT ratio of 138%. We continue to execute on our share buyback program and repurchased 0.8% of our outstanding common shares for $0.4 billion in 1Q23.

Additionally, the company balance sheet has shown positive equity for a long time now, and the cashflow statement continues to show positive free cashflow per share.

So the answer is yes, the firm has sustainable capital & liquidity at the moment, with no immediate solvency issues.

Is It Undervalued Vs Its Industry Average? Yes

Next, for purposes of valuation I will use the GAAP-based forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio exclusively, and using Seeking Alpha official data. I consider it an attractive valuation if its ratios are at least 10% lower than its industry average / sector median.

We see that this stock as of July 18th has a forward P/E of 8.14, earning it a "B+" grade from Seeking Alpha, and coming in just over 15% lower than its sector average, which seems impressive.

Manulife - P/E ratio on July 18 (Seeking Alpha)

Further, its forward P/B is at 1.09, slightly more than I would like but around 9% higher than its sector average. If it had been more than 10% vs sector than I would consider it too high.

Manulife - P/B ratio (Seeking Alpha)

By comparison to peers, Prudential's forward P/E of 7.04 is over 26% lower than its sector median although Metlife has a P/E of 10.57 which is 10% higher than the sector median. For both stocks, their forward P/B is higher than the sector median.

So based on a forward P/E lower than its industry average, and a P/B only slightly higher, I think that yes Manulife overall has an attractive valuation compared with its sector average. However, Prudential is another one to watch in this sector, especially with that nice forward P/E of theirs.

Whole Rating Score: Strong Buy

This stock won 5 of my rating categories and is getting a strong buy rating today. This is in line with the rating consensus by the Seeking Alpha quant system, but more bullish than the consensus from SA analysts and Wall Street, as shown below:

Ratings Consensus (Seeking Alpha)

Risks To My Outlook: Asset Risk Exposure

The nature of this firm is that it invests a lot of its extra cash into an asset portfolio, with the goal of investment income from interest and sale of assets. This also poses a risk profile for the firm, which investors are also wary of. Lately, the concern has been how much commercial real estate and office properties a firm is exposed to, as this could impact my bullish outlook on this stock, so let's look more closely..

From the chart below, we see a breakdown of their CRE asset exposure. Exposure to "office" property is well over a third of the total:

Manulife - CRE exposure (Manulife Q1 presentation)

Additionally, Manulife has mortgage assets, as seen below, and "office" is less than 20% of the total:

Manulife - mortgages exposure (Manulife - Q1 presentation)

This risk concern also keeps getting bolstered by recent media articles, such as an April 2023 story in Forbes that brought to light some of these topics:

Companies discovered during the pandemic that people can work from home, It’s little surprise that demand for office space is not back to what it was in 2019 before Covid-19 changed the world of work. CRE landlords who took on variable rate loans for their office spaces are increasingly defaulting on their debt or simply handing back the keys to the bank. This is sending office space prices down as the loans mature in a market with much higher interest rates and tighter lending requirements.

However, my counterargument to this risk concern is that a well-managed asset portfolio can count on its other types of properties in the event that its office properties take a hit.

This is supported by an April 2023 article in CNBC, highlighting reasons why a commercial real estate crash may not actually materialize:

The first is that the office sector is only one part of commercial real estate, albeit a large one, and the others are in unusually good shape. Vacancy rates in warehouse and industrial space nationally are low, according to Cushman and Wakefield. The national retail vacancy rates, despite the migration of shoppers to online shopping, is only 5.7%.

Therefore, I expect the asset risk exposure for Manulife to be manageable, and this is a known risk for several months now so I believe the market has already factored it in.

Analysis Wrap up

To wrap up this analysis today, I am reiterating my strong buy rating on this stock, which is in line with the strong buy rating of the SA quant system.

Positives include: A favorable price chart trend, a competitive dividend, valuation lower vs sector average, positive net income growth, and liquidity & capital that is sustainable.

I continue to say the insurance subsector of financials is often a hidden gem, although not always hyped up in the financial press or being the latest trendy tech stock, but rather a steadfast anchor that has shown responsible risk management combined with attractive returns of capital to shareholders over time, and backed by strong company financial fundamentals.

Manulife has been added to my watchlist along my prior stocks covered in this segment, Prudential & Metlife, and I expect its Q2 earnings call to meet or beat analyst estimates on earnings.