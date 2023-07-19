Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Monro: Long-Term Prospects Remain Intact

Jul. 19, 2023 4:57 PM ETMonro, Inc. (MNRO)
Summary

  • Sales are above pre-pandemic levels.
  • The current contraction of profit margins has caused significant concerns among investors, and the management is raising the price of lower-end products.
  • Debt has been significantly reduced in recent quarters, but this is not the case of interest expenses due to higher rates.
  • The recent share price decline has caused an increase in the dividend yield on cost.
  • This represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend growth investors.
Mantenimiento y servicio de cuidado del automóvil, técnico de mano de primer plano mecánico de automóviles que usa la llave inglesa para reparar el problema del motor del automóvil de cambio de repuesto y soporte de servicio de seguros.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is expected to report its Q1 2024 earnings results on July 26, 2023, and investors remain on the sidelines as the share price has declined by 56% from all-time highs of $89.62 reached on June 10, 2019.

Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

