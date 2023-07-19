Gary Yeowell

Introduction

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) operates in the commercial and residential mortgage finance industry and has been around since 1937. The company has steadily been growing its balance sheet and with a lot of optimism from the market it has pushed the price up to a level where I am not comfortable buying it. A p/b of 1.65 seems expensive and ROE isn't that mind-blowing either at 10% flat.

The company does yield a decent dividend of 2.79% right now, but that seems to be about it for the values you can extract from WD right now. The company experienced lower transaction volumes of 47% YoY, but that didn't translate to lower EBITDA, quite the opposite, it increased 9% during the same period. This underscores the resilience of WD as a business and I couldn't rate them a sell. But I won't rate them a buy either as the valuation seems expensive, as a result, a hold rating will be applied instead.

Company Structure

As I said already, WD is a very old company with its founding year in 1937. These days it focuses on selling and offering services for real estate owners in the United States. They offer a variety of real estate financing products and have first mortgages, second trusts, and small-balance loans.

Lending Pullback (Earnings Presentation)

With the pullback in bank lending WD is admitting a need to find alternative capital sources. WD has taken necessary steps to position themselves as strongly as possible for these coming challenges and in Q1 FY2023 they reduced the headcount by 8%. I believe the company now views itself as positioned effectively in an environment where there are fewer activity and translation volumes. Viewing how the ROE develops in coming quarters will be a great indication of the success of their actions.

Fundamentals

Looking briefly at the first quarter results for WD it seems that they have struggled a fair bit as the volumes become lower on a year-over-year basis.

Corporate Results (Earnings Presentation)

The revenues are significantly lower for the corporate segment, revenues reached just $1.5 million, down from $44 million in Q1 2022. I find that the fundamentals right now for WD are quite questionable. The outlook for 2023 suggests that the ROE will be in the low teens on the high end of the predictions. That isn't necessarily very good and doesn't cushion the company enough for me to be comfortable with an investment. This hasn't stopped WD from declaring new dividends. In Q1 2023 they announced a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. This leads WD to be at a FWD yield of 2.79%. The payout ratio is also quite high at nearly 50%. I find there to be limited upside from here in terms of the dividend. With such a large payout ratio I think there is a possibility of a lack of growth even, especially when the margins of WD aren't looking that great. The lower volumes seem to have heavily impacted the business and until there is a reversal there perhaps we won't see any significant improvement to the bottom line margins either.

Earnings Transcript

On May 4 2023 WD shed some light on their current situation and how they found the last quarter to have been. Some comments from the CEO Willy Walker provided some clarity.

I want to underscore this point, in a quarter where transaction volumes were down 47% from the previous year, we grew adjusted core EPS by 10% and adjusted EBITDA by 9%, thanks to our servicing and asset management businesses that generate significant and consistent revenues.

We remain focused on achieving our Drive to 2025 business plan, which has always been highly ambitious, even before the current market dislocation. Yet Walker & Dunlop established its first five-year stretch business plan in 2007, and when the Great Financial Crisis hit, every indicator told us the five-year plan was off the table.

The company seems to have weathered the storm somewhat decently in the last quarter anyhow and the EPS growing 10% is nice to see. But the coming quarters will also provide us with a lot of valuable insight into how the actual growth plan for WD is going.

Valuation & Comparison

Over the last 3 years, the performance of WD has been quite decent, beating out the SPY.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Up 85% during the last 3 years compared to 38% for the SPY. This growth seems to have come off the back of a lot of transition volumes in 2021 and 2022 when rates were lower and people were more optimistic about spending. Now it has slowed down and this has hurt the results for WD. When looking at the valuation of WD it seems to have reached a very rich premium with a p/e of 18, 55% higher than its 5-year historical average. Historically WD has been trading above the sector, but that isn't enough to justify the current price in my opinion. I find there to be a lot of downside potential from here still. Earnings estimates are still not that positive and it's not growing fast enough for an 18x earnings multiple to be reasonable in my view.

Risk Associated

Walker & Dunlop faces competition from banks, both private and public investment funds, and insurance companies offering similar services. Many of these competitors have substantial resources and wider brand recognition compared to Walker & Dunlop. To distinguish itself, Walker & Dunlop relies on providing valuable insights to its partners, competitive pricing, and other key factors. Some of these competitors could be Wells Fargo (WFC) and CBRE Group (CBRE).

However, larger competitors may possess advanced technology and resources to identify potential clients and assess credit risks more effectively. This advantage can lead to offering clients more tailored products and improved credit conditions. Despite this competition, Walker & Dunlop continues to leverage its strengths to remain a formidable player in the market.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its rich history dating back to 1937, WD is right now quite overvalued in my opinion, and doesn't seem like a very high-return opportunity. Instead, there are better options in the financial sector right now. The lower transaction volumes have hurt the result and with competition from far larger firms, there might be some difficult quarters ahead. I am rating the company a hold though still as a return to its former self is possible in my opinion.