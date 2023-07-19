Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

I hope that while so many people are out smelling the flowers, someone is taking the time to plant some.”― Herbert Rappaport

Today, we take a deeper look at an emerging medical concern developing a product with a unique delivery mechanism and that is selling for not much over cash value. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) is a Watertown, Massachusetts based clinical-stage biotechnology concern focused on the development of localized treatments for chronic rhinosinusitis. The company has two clinical programs, which are bioresorbable nasal implants: one for surgically naïve anatomy and one for post-surgical anatomy. Lyra was formed in 2005 as WMR Biomedical, changed to its current moniker in 2018, and went public in 2020, raising net proceeds of $57.3 million at $16 per share. Its stock trades trades at just over three bucks a share, translating to an approximate market cap of $150 million.

December Company Presentation

Chronic Rhinosinusitis

Chronic Rhinosinusitis [CRS] is an inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses, characterized by a swollen mucosa, which leads to a plethora of morbidities – the most common of which are runny nose, post-nasal drip, facial pressure and pain, as well as a reduced sense of taste and smell. Believed to afflict ~14 million Americans, the malady can be caused by infections, allergies, environmental factors, or structural issues. CRS is grouped into two phenotypes: with (~20%) and without (~80%) nasal polyps.

December Company Presentation

Until 2019, CRS was mainly treated with saline rinses, steroid nasal sprays, oral steroids, antibiotics, and surgery. However, all of these approaches have significant drawbacks and surgery does not result in a cure for a significant percentage of patients. Since then, Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron’s (REGN) biweekly subcutaneously administered monoclonal antibody Dupixent (dupilumab) and OptiNose’s (OPTN) twice-daily novel exhale delivery system for allergy med Flonase (fluticasone) have received FDA approval for CRS with polyps. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for CRS without polyps, although drugs approved for other indications are prescribed off-label.

December Company Presentation

Pipeline

Lyra’s CRS drug delivery technology is based on its belief that steroids are an effective way to treat CRS, but their nasal spray administration is ineffective. The company’s implants are designed to locally and continuously deliver its payload over a course of six months from a single administration. They are composed of a biocompatible mesh scaffold; an elastomeric matrix that provides ‘shape memory’, allowing adaptation to the patient’s nasal anatomy to keep the construct in place; and a polymer-drug complex designed for long-term dosing. Administered with local anesthesia in a doctor’s office, this device can be tweaked to achieve the desired drug dosage and elution rate. Using this delivery technology, Lyra has developed two clinical candidates.

December Company Presentation

LYR-210. The most advanced asset is LYR-210, which is the steroid mometasone furoate embedded in Lyra’s continuous drug delivery technology. It is designed to treat CRS patients both with and without nasal polyps who have failed previous medical management and are surgery naïve. It is currently undergoing evaluation in two Phase 3 studies (ENLIGHTEN I and II).

December Company Presentation

In a Phase 2 trial (LANTERN) that was cut short by Covid, the higher (7,500 µg) dose of LYR-210 did not achieve its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement from baseline in composite score of 7-day average of 4 cardinal symptoms (4CSS) at week 4 but did achieve statistical significance at week 16 (-1.47) (p=0.021), week 20 (-1.61) (p=0.012), and week 24 (-1.64) (p=0.016). 4CSS is comprised of four 0-3 scores – nasal obstruction and congestion; facial pain and pressure; nasal discharge; and olfactory loss, with three being the worst score – for a total of 12. Furthermore, LYR-210 did achieve its secondary endpoint of improvement in another measure known as Sino-Nasal Outcome Test-22 (SNOT-22), which assigns a 0 to 5 point value for 22 different measures.

On the strength of these results, Lyra’s candidate was entered into ENLIGHTEN I, a 52-week, sham-controlled, blinded study where ~180 surgically naïve patients who have failed prior medical management are being randomized 2:1 to receive 7,500 µg LYR-210 or sham-procedure. The trial will consist of three stages: a two-to-four-week screening and run-in stage; a 24-week treatment period followed by a 28-week safety extension stage. At the end of the treatment period, control group patients will receive LYR-210 (7,500 µg), while treatment recipients will be randomized 1:1 to receive either crossover sham-procedure or repeat treatment. Primary efficacy endpoint is change from baseline in composite score of 7-day average of 3 cardinal symptoms (3CS) at week 24. 3CS is essentially 4CSS minus the olfactory loss. If LANTERN results were recalibrated for 3CS at week 24, the result would have been a very statistically significant p=0.003. Enrollment is expected to be completed in mid-2023 with pivotal top-line data anticipated in mid-2024.

ENLIGHTEN II is similar to ENLIGHTEN I except it will have no 28-seek safety extension stage. Initiated in September 2022, enrollment was paused in November 2022 to align with manufacturing timelines for clinical trial supply, pushing completion out to 2H24. No timeline has been offered for data, but mid-2025 seems like a sound bet.

LYR-220. Lyra’s other clinical asset is LYR-220, which like LYR-210, employs the steroid mometasone furoate. It is designed for CRS patients with and without polyps who continue to need intervention post-sinus surgery. It is undergoing assessment in a two-part Phase 2 trial (BEACON). Part 1 included only six patients and was designed to evaluate two different LYR-220 matrix designs. Patients were treated for 24 weeks and evaluated again at week 28. All six patients were free of serious product-related adverse events. In Part 2, which completed enrollment in early 2023, 40 patients have been randomized 1:1 to receive either one of two designs of LYR-220 or sham. Efficacy endpoints include change from baseline in 3CS and SNOT-22, amongst others. Topline data is anticipated in 4Q23.

Approximately four million Americans without polyps fail medical treatment annually, of which ~2.4 million are surgery naïve, with the balance having undergone endoscopic sinus surgery. As steroidal treatments lasting six months, both LYR-210 and LYR-220 stand to make significant inroads (if approved) in patients with and without polyps.

China Agreement

In September 2022, Lyra entered into an amended agreement with LianBio (LIAN) to develop and commercialize LYR-210 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand with a first right to obtain LYR-220. Lyra received $12 million upfront and is eligible to receive milestones on LYR-210 up to $135 million and low double-digit royalties. LianBio is responsible for the therapy’s clinical development and commercialization.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With the company only holding cash and short-term investments of $82.7 million as of March 31, 2023 – providing it a cash runway into 2Q24 – it executed a $50 million private placement extending its cash runway into 1Q25. The terms involved the sale of 17.65 million common shares, 2.41 million pre-funded warrants, and warrants to purchase 10.03 million shares of common stock with an exercise price of $2.673 and an expiration date of November 30, 2028.

Only BTIG has made commentary on Lyra in the past 12 months, lowering its price objective from $24 to $20 in February 2023 to reflect the revised LYR-220 trial timeline but maintaining its buy rating. Bank of America (Buy Rating) and William Blair (outperform) are also constructive but silent over the past 12 months.

Beneficial owners Perceptive Advisors and North Bridge Venture Partners, both with board representation, were buyers on the private placement. The former added 3.6 million shares, bringing its ownership interest to 25.8%, while the latter onboarded 1.8 million shares, upping its position to 11.9%.

Verdict:

Their overall positions are underwater, but the only down day on meaningful volume Lyra’s stock has experienced since going public occurred in December 2020, when the company reported that LYR-210 had missed its primary efficacy endpoint in the LANTERN study. Despite demonstrating statistical significance at weeks 16, 20, and 24, shares of LYRA were down 25% in the subsequent trading session on volume of 1.35 million shares. They ultimately rebounded to $16.50 (intraday) but death marched over the next two plus years on very little volume to below $2 in March and April 2023.

With a seemingly highly effective steroidal alternative to relatively ineffectual nasal sprays, approval for Lyra’s two therapies is likely, in our opinion, and supported to this point by trial results as highlighted previously. It is certainly an all-or-none proposition, but with the market assigning very little value (~$40 million) to its CRS assets net of balance sheet cash, it seems too mispriced to ignore. For the avoidance of doubt, Lyra will have to return to the capital markets again, but with LYR-220 BEACON data due in 4Q23 and pivotal LYR-210 ELIGHTEN I data to be announced in mid-2024, the risk-reward is asymmetrical and warrants a small investment at present prices.

Note: Small biotech/biopharma stocks are inherently risky and should only be small bets within a diversified biotech portfolio. Trading volume in LYRA is also light, so this equity is probably best accumulated over time.