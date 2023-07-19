Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Readers Reveal 30 June Dividend Buys

Jul. 19, 2023 5:05 PM ETACRE, BRSP, BTI, EIC, FSCO, FSK, GGB, GSL, IPO:CA, IPOOF, LQDW, OARK, PBR, PDM, PFE, SB, SBSW, SBYSF, TLTW, TPVG, TSLY, VFC1 Comment
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Prior to June 30, 2023, my readers mentioned 42 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad-news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro.
  • Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: GGB, PFE, VFC, SB, GSL, BTI, PDM, PBR, SBSW, and IPOOF, averaged 65.57% net gains from reader data collected 7/17/23.
  • Ten analyst-target-augured June TOP-PRICE-UPSIDE reader faves & rogues (ReFa/Ro) were: BRSP, GGB, PFE, VFC, SB, PDM, BPI, GSL, SBSW, & IPOOF boasting a 55.56% average target price upside estimate.
  • By YIELD, the following ReFa/Ro made the top ten: TPVG; ACRE; FSCO; EIC; FSK; TLTW; LQDW; OARK; TSLY; PBR. They averaged 20.61% annual yield. (No stock made all three lists this month.).
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five of these top-yield ReFa/Ro dividend dogs showed 10.02% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The big (higher-priced) ReFa/Ro dogs took over to lead this pack in June.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

avid cool funny reader

Fly_dragonfly

Reader Selections

Since May 2017, any dividend-paying stock mentioned in a message, e-mail or comment to the author is fair game for a reader favorite listing in this series of articles. Thus, it is possible that only rogues and discontinued, or dreadful, doubtful, dividend issues may

Get The Whole ReFa/Ro 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.43K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Medina64
Today, 5:53 PM
Premium
Comments (12)
As always, a really good analysis. A little tech point "and Triple Point Venture Growth BDC Corp (BRSP) [10].". BRSP is BrightSpire Capital.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.