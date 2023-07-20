Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Mortgage: Run Away Or More Room To Run?

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As usual, mortgage REITs sold off hard when volatility soared in recent months.
  • In some cases, the concern is justified. Some mortgages are overweight office and hotel, for example.
  • But the pricing of several high quality mortgage REITs was irrational.
  • Even today, after a significant ~30% gain from lows, mortgage REITs remain cheap. And today's pick is among the biggest and well collateralized players.
Businessman standing and operate tablet to control and connect big data of real estate sector stock market index with chart and graph background.

ekapol/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research ('WER').

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is an externally managed mortgage REIT with a $3.8 billion market capitalization. That's second behind only Starwood Property Trust (STWD) in size among commercial mortgage REITs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXMT, LADR, STWD, SACH, NLCP, ABR, REFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:02 AM
Premium
Comments (173)
Thanks Brad. Great article. You clearly pointed out the issue, heavy concentration a CA and NY. I still think to many recommendations are being made based on those markets resolving their issues to the point where people and businesses return. I do not think they will, more pain is coming for those areas. Long ABR.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:05 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.91K)
@jpsnakes You're welcome. I agree with you, and that's why I'm limiting exposure to REITs like ESS, ROIC, and KRC. Prefer sunbelt exposure. Thanks for reading and all the best
j
johnkeenan
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (48)
Thanks Brad -- As always, a good analysis. One small comment for your readers -- you did say the "dividend payout ratio" improved (??) from 100 to 127% -- I think you might mean the "dividend coverage" ratio, as to me the one-time payout ratio would be closer to 78 %, but maybe that is just how I would look at it.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.91K)
@johnkeenan Yes, you are correct. I will make that edit. All the best
J
JoeMonte
Today, 7:42 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.48K)
Excellent summary and long bxmt.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:51 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.91K)
@JoeMonte Thank you for reading and commenting. All the best
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 7:31 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (306)
Great analysis and presentation. TY.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.91K)
@PortguyofVA Our team is working hard to deliver the highest quality "actionable" research for our readers. Thanks for reading and commenting. All the best.
