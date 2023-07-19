Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scotiabank: Dark Clouds On The Horizon Make Valuation Incidental

Jul. 19, 2023 5:11 PM ETThe Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), BNS:CATD, TD:CA3 Comments
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.02K Followers

Summary

  • Despite declining earnings per share, the Bank of Nova Scotia is still reporting solid results.
  • But the Canadian housing market is overheated, and the Bank of Nova Scotia has huge exposure.
  • The stock appears cheap on the surface, but major risks seem to arise in the banking sector.
  • I would still wait and not purchase any banks at this point.
Scotiabank head office in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto

In my last article about the Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) I wrote that patience will be rewarded as I expected lower stock prices in the coming quarters. But now – about eight months later, the stock is trading almost for the

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
11.02K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

M
Mark in Terrace
Today, 6:19 PM
Premium
Comments (61)
Generally speaking all of the big 5 Canadian banks have many of the same opportunities and challenges. One of the biggest challenges right now is the issue of consumer finance delinquency and in particular the federal governments desire to keep mortgage delinquency low by mandating the banks to work with impacted borrowers to "extend and pretend" as @dilettant so aptly put it. All the banks will undoubtedly make comment about this when they report Q3 results at the end of August/23 and it is then that we may actually be able to peel back the onion to find what is under the top layers and see if it brings shareholders to tears.
I suspect things will not come to a head until mid-2024 when those people being helped today, remain financially underwater and start to sink permanently since there will be no additional steps available to help. This may start a cascade effect in the real estate market as well, but I am hopeful that can be avoided.
I agree with the author that now is the time to wait. I exited positions in BNS, CM and TD in 2021-2 and I will look to get back in at least 10% lower in late 2024 or early 2025.
B
Bazz White
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (37)
I bought it at CDN$66 and a 6.4% yield. Come back and talk to me in 10 years. People ... should have seen the talking heads when I bought Bank of Montreal at CDN$26 in March, 2009. "Dividend cut coming!!!" Glad I didn't listen to that noise.
d
dilettant
Today, 5:57 PM
Comments (42)
There has been some commentary lately that a lot of Canadian banks are playing "extend and pretend" with a large % of the mortgages they hold. Is this also true at BNS?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.