Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock has seen a large rise in the past two years due to rising aluminum and copper material prices. Encore Wire has seen the spread of supplier vs. customer prices of copper and aluminum widen allowing for higher revenue and profit. The prices of these raw materials fluctuate due to many factors, but just a few are the health of the economy, oil prices, and new extraction mining investments. Raw materials did see a dip from previous highs during the Covid pandemic, however, a rise has been seen since July 2023. As copper and aluminum continue to see rising demand in renewables and electricity needs, the price will continue to grow higher than pre-pandemic levels. This should make the recent surge in fundamentals for Encore Wire sustainable and perhaps grow more, even with a small correction in the short term.

On the downside, the increase in material prices could cause more investment in extraction. This would see the price fall and could eat into Encore Wire’s profit margins seen after the pandemic. Encore Wire’s business is very dependent on raw material prices and emerging markets for copper and aluminum wire to achieve growth.

The stock price has seen a large rise since pre-pandemic levels. This type of business tends to do well during a recession or inflationary environment due to customers continuing to need wiring for electricity but also the increases in raw material prices seen during recessions. The war in Ukraine has also benefitted Encore Wire by increasing the prices of copper due to the energy costs rising to extract copper. With the right macroeconomic environment in its favor, Encore Wire was able to shift these rising costs onto its customers. Customer demand for copper and aluminum wire continues to increase, allowing Encore Wire to improve its negotiating position, especially during raw material price increases.

During the most recent guidance, Encore Wire continued to post strong growth and earnings. Encore Wire saw continued growth over the fourth quarter of 2021 in net income and gross margin. Encore Wire also has a highly integrated business model which allows for quick adaptability to market conditions. Encore Wire also highlighted the increasing demand strain put on copper supplies keeping the price high which maintains the improved spread that it enjoys. Overall, the news from Encore Wire’s recent guidance continues to paint a picture of continued success in the future.

When considering these current stories about Encore Wire Corp, we need to determine which news topics will have a long term and ongoing effect on the company and its share price. Current customer demand for copper and aluminum wire continues to rise while raw material suppliers are stretched to provide all the materials. Encore Wire is positioned to capitalize on the high spread between raw material and wire prices which will continue to provide high revenue and profit for the company.

The high investment costs and large oil prices make it difficult to open new copper and aluminum extraction facilities, creating a natural barrier to entry for Encore Wire’s suppliers. This should keep the copper and aluminum prices high relative to pre-pandemic levels and help to maintain the margins seen at Encore Wire. Encore Wire is also a stable business with no long-term debt. This should give investors confidence that the downside risk of Encore Wire is low while the upside is high. In the end, Encore Wire seems to be well-positioned to continue its rise.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. Encore Wire shows a strong rating score of 82.2 out of 100, which is an impressive score.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

The share price has seen a steady rise since the year 2016, with large jumps after the pandemic. As the macroeconomic environment has worsened and inflation has taken hold, Encore Wire has seen a meteoric rise in share price. This can mostly be attributed to the large gross margin and revenue gains that the company has seen in the last few years from copper and aluminum wire price increases. The increasing demand for electricity and renewables continues to drive Encore Wire’s bottom line higher.

The only concern I have is if the demand for copper and aluminum continues to rise further investment in raw material mining could eventually lower prices, which would cut into Encore Wire’s margins. This is an outcome to keep in mind but not put me off from this stock. This stock could still be undervalued at its current price levels, but care will need to be taken to determine a proper point of entry. Overall, the share price average has grown by about 281.5% over the past 10 years, or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16.04%. This is a healthy return.

Earnings

Earnings shot up during the pandemic and continued to rise after. This seems to follow directly with the raw material price rises and increased customer demand for copper and aluminum wire.

Before the rise, Earnings tended to maintain an expected range for a stable manufacturing business with low growth prospects. Some pullback in earnings is to be expected in the coming years. It’s obvious from looking at the EPS chart below that the earnings growth of the past 2 years is out of norm and shouldn’t be expected to continue this type of growth for many years into the future. Even with a pullback, the earnings could remain substantially higher than the pre-pandemic levels with a potential for more growth in the future. The current stock price does tend to follow the larger earnings in the previous 2 years. There is some concern that the gain of the stock already accounts for future potential, and a correction could be in store.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity rises during and after the pandemic, like EPS and price per share. ROE has started to see a small decline in 2022 most likely due to falling raw material prices compared to the high during the pandemic. I would expect a correction in the coming years although the ROE levels should maintain above previous norms. If demand for copper and aluminum materials continues to rise, Encore Wire could continue to see strong ROE. Encore has also continued to invest in vertically integrating and opening new manufacturing facilities that appear at this moment to continue to reduce costs and accommodate increased demand.

For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Encore Wire does meet my requirements even though the last two years could be outliers. If removing these outlier years, the average ROE range is not very impressive with a range of 7% to 12%.

Let's compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 110 Electrical Equipment companies is 13.2%.

Therefore, Encore Wire’s 5-year average of 24.77% is temporarily outpacing the industry average. If we remove the last 2 years, Encore Wire would be below the industry averages.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital again looks to match the previous charts on its trends. Even with the doubling of capital expenditures in 2022 compared to 2020, Encore Wire did not see any large drop in ROIC. Encore has continued to open new manufacturing facilities to integrate to reduce costs and meet demand. I expect the ROIC to stabilize in conjunction with copper and aluminum ore prices well above pre-pandemic levels. If demand continues to rise, opening new plants should return on the capital that was invested to open them. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So, Encore Wire does pass this test. But the last two years seem to be outliers and ROIC will likely fall again closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percentage (GMP) saw a steady rise with a surge during and after the pandemic. Encore Wire is well known to have low costs to produce their product. Couple that with increases in prices driven by raw material costs and the sharp increase is well explained. Encore Wire also shows a strong delivery timeline with its customers due to how vertically integrated the company’s business model is.

I anticipate a correction in the gross margin due to a stabilization of raw material prices. Even with this stabilization, In the future, if demand continues to rise, the spread should continue to increase as raw material prices fall but wire becomes scarce. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So, Encore does not make the cut and hasn’t proven itself to maintain sufficient margins over the long term.

Financial Stability

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1 due to no long-term debt. This is a positive indicator, telling us that the company does not have any liabilities associated with debt holders.

Encore Wire’s Current Ratio of 9.7 is excellent, indicating it has an adequate ability to use its assets to pay off any short-term liabilities.

Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so Encore Wire easily exceeds this amount.

Encore Wire is in great financial health with no major debt obligations and a large cash account. With Encore Wire’s large return on invested capital, it would make sense to take out some of its line of credit to continue to expand operations and vertically integrate. As it stands, opening more manufacturing capabilities and sites to vertically integrate seems to be helping to capture additional market share as well as cost reductions.

Encore Wire does pay a regular dividend, which was recently implemented.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

The company’s Price-Earnings Ratio of 4.4 indicates that Encore wire might be underpriced when comparing Encore Wire’s P/E Ratio to a long-term market average P/E Ratio of 15.

The 10-year and 5-year average P/E Ratio of WIRE has typically been 16 and 12.2, respectively. This indicates that WIRE could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to its average historical P/E Ratio range.

The Estimated Value of the Stock is $244.19, versus the current stock price of $176.13. This indicates that Encore Wire Corp could be currently selling below potential value.

For more detailed valuation purposes, I will be using the 2022 EPS of 35.52 and for another more conservative valuation, I’ll be using a pre-pandemic EPS of 3.74. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to the valuation analysis based on forward growth, WIRE is overpriced.

Since Encore Wire has seen such an exaggerated increase in earnings from the pandemic, it’s more important to be extra conservative and use pre-pandemic EPS numbers to get a more accurate estimate of growth and valuation.

In this case, the valuation based on pre-pandemic growth is $61. This may seem like an extreme undervaluation, but based on the exaggerated growth during the pandemic, I feel that it’s more important to be conservative when valuing this stock.

In summary, the most conservative valuation based on pre-pandemic growth shows a valuation of around $61 versus its current price of about $177, this would indicate that WIRE is terribly overpriced.

Summarizing the Fundamentals

Upon analyzing Encore Wire Corp in more detail, I can realize that the most recent years’ excellent fundamentals and growth are extreme outliers caused mostly by the pandemic. Let’s be clear, it’s hard to imagine Encore maintaining the massive surge in earnings growth moving forward. More realistically, the earnings will continue to gravitate down closer to its normal levels (pre-pandemic). In a similar fashion, the recently impressive fundamentals (ROE, ROIC, and Gross Margins) will also decrease closer to normal levels.

It's not all bad for Encore Wire. The company does have an excellent balance sheet. It has no long-term debt and is sitting on plenty of cash to cover short-term liabilities.

The company seems like it could be a decent investment if bought at the right price. But now is not the time to buy. My valuations demonstrate that the stock is grossly overpriced.

Encore Wire Vs. The S&P 500

Now, let’s see how Encore Wire compares versus the US stock market benchmark S&P 500 over the past 10 years. From the chart below, we can see that Encore Wire normally underperforms the S&P 500 during the majority of the timeline. Encore shows that it is a stable, low risk, and low growth investment during the majority of time. Most of the time it would be a safe investment for a conservative investor looking to preserve their capital with modest gains.

However, after and during Covid, the returns exceeded the market. Holders of this stock during the pandemic had some luck in benefiting from massive and abnormal gains. If I were one of these shareholders, I would consider selling and taking my gains to invest in another good company that isn’t so grossly overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 10%.

In addition, the average one-year price target for this stock is $255, which is about a 44.8% increase in a year.

The Expected Annual Compounding Rate of Return is 19.47%.

Does Encore Wire Pass My Checklist?

Company Rating 70+ out of 100? YES (82.2) Share Price Compound Annual Growth Rate > 12%? YES (16.04%) Earnings history mostly increasing? No ROE (5-year average 16% or greater)? Yes (26.77%) ROIC (5-year average 16% or greater)? Yes (24.51%) Gross Margin % (5-year average > 30%)? No (22.66%) Debt-to-Equity (less than 1)? YES Current Ratio (greater than 1)? YES Outperformed S&P 500 during most of the past 10 years? No Do I think this company will continue to successfully sell their same main product/service for the next 10 years? YES.

Encore Wire scored 7/10 or 70%. Therefore, Encore shows potential as a good company.

Is Encore Wire Currently Selling at a Bargain Price?

Price Earnings less than 16? Yes (4.36) Is WIRE’s Value greater than Current Stock Price? NO (Value $61 - $149 < $177 Stock Price).

In conclusion, Encore Wire shows good potential with its no long-term debt and deep pockets of cash. The problem is that this stock is extremely overpriced. The pandemic and war in Ukraine caused a perfect mixture of high prices and scarcity that shot the price of copper and aluminum wire through the roof. As the macroeconomic situation normalizes, the company’s earnings and fundamentals will fall back to more normalized levels.

Eventually this should force the stock price to fall back closer to its real value.

At this time, I’m not interested in buying Encore Wire. I will look for other good companies that are actually selling at bargain prices.