Chipotle: Fairly Valued, But Downside Risk Looms

Horizon Capital
Summary

  • Chipotle’s financial results over the past few years have led the market to assign a high earnings multiple to its stock.
  • This high multiple makes the most sense when looking at the past 2 years specifically and with a comparison to Lululemon, which trades at a similarly high multiple.
  • I estimate the stock to be about fairly valued, but rate it a sell as I see a higher chance of downside risk than upside surprise in future results.
  • In this article, I discuss why the stock trades at such a high multiple, how the stock compares with Lululemon, and my estimate of the value of the stock.
Chipotle Restaurant in New York City

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has a history of solid growth and high ROIC. These metrics have especially risen the past few years as consumers have been willing to accept larger price increases and has subsequently led the market to

Public equity analyst and value investor. I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks, but I write about businesses of all sizes. Follow me on Twitter for more frequent thought on businesses, the economy or anything else I find interesting @HorizonCapital1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

