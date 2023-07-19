Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EWZS: Brazilian Small-Caps Warrant Consideration With Cautionary Exposure

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
79 Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF offers exposure to small-capitalization Brazilian equities, buying weighted ADRs to replicate the index results. However, exchange rate variations can affect the fund's value.
  • Despite political and macroeconomic risks, Brazilian small-cap stocks are seen as undervalued and could yield returns as the base interest rate decreases. The EWZS has recovered almost 40% year-to-date after a significant devaluation.
  • Caution is advised due to high household debt levels in Brazil, uncertainty around tax reform, and the potential for a slower interest rate reduction.

Brazil map 4k digital

EA/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of small-capitalization Brazilian equities.

EWZS offers an efficient way to gain exposure to small-capitalization Brazilian equities in a

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
79 Followers
Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EWZS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.