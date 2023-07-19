Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Half 2023 Performance (+46.5% Vs. +7.4%)

Jul. 19, 2023 5:30 PM ETALTO, ARKK, BOIL, BP, BPAQF, EHTH, IWM, KOPN, MESA, NFLX, PLTK, RCMT, TIO2 Comments
Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article discusses my first half of 2023 investment performance.
  • I share the good, the bad, and the ugly, and lessons learned.
  • Fortunately, I'm happy to report that my first half 2023 performance was +46.54% vs. +7.4% for the Russell 2000.
Business people working on a laptop computer in a modern office.

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

It is that time again, report card time. Specifically, it is time to report our first half 2023 performance to the Seeking Alpha readership. Now, there are hundreds of authors, all competing for the readership's valuable time and attention. From a reader's

This article was written by

Courage & Conviction Investing profile picture
Courage & Conviction Investing
14.85K Followers
Idea generation, value investing, small caps and under the radar stocks.
A career wanderer and journeyman, with a passion for deep value and contrarian investing. I spent five years on the buy side in investment grade bonds on a team that managed $50 billion of assets, 3.5 years as an energy credit analyst for an energy company, and had multiple stints in corporate finance, most recently as a strategic financial analyst. I have an undergraduate degree in Finance (UMass Amherst) and earned an MBA (Babson College).


I actively invest my own capital and for a few family members.


Favorite quotes:


“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bonds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction, and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” (Author - Patanjali)

“Tentative efforts lead to tentative outcomes. Therefore, give yourself fully to your endeavors. Decide to construct your character through excellent actions and determine to pay the price of a worthy goal. The trials you encounter will introduce you to your strengths. Remain steadfast...and one day you will build something that endures: something worthy of your potential.” (Author - Epictetus)

"Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." (Author - Unknown)

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me." (Author - Erma Bombeck)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long KOPN, RCMT, EHTH, and a number of other stocks.

Comments (2)

dpen1000 profile picture
dpen1000
Today, 5:47 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (36)
Congrats on the spectacular start to the year. I'm jealous!
Justin Dopierala profile picture
Justin Dopierala
Today, 5:41 PM
Analyst
Comments (3.25K)
Congratulations on your first-half performance! It's not too late to get back into ALTO for the 3rd, 4th, and 5th legs up ;)
