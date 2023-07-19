Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illumina, Inc.: Collapsing Margins, Rising Debt, Legal Setbacks, And Downward Momentum

Jul. 19, 2023 5:33 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)1 Comment
Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
140 Followers

Summary

  • Illumina's financial performance is deteriorating due to macro factors such as COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and the Ukraine conflict. The company's net debt is at a record high and net margin at a record low.
  • The company is facing regulatory issues related to its acquisition of GRAIL, including ongoing legal proceedings and a $476 million EU antitrust fine. CEO Francis deSouza recently stepped down.
  • Illumina's stock price is downtrending. However, the firm recently hit some new milestones, including an international privacy certification for six bioinformatics programs and above average demand for NovaSeq X.

Luminous double helix strands of abstract DNA, 3D render.

ConceptCafe

About

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) provides DNA sequencing, consumable kits (whole-genome and targeted resequencing), arrays with customizable substrates, bioinformatics, and a variety of other services related to genomic analysis. As their FY-2022 10-K explains:

Most of our product sales

This article was written by

Mitchell Rosenthal profile picture
Mitchell Rosenthal
140 Followers
Mitch considers price action (trends), long-term fundamentals, relative valuations, insider buying/selling, and macro factors to find interesting long and short ideas. He has a Master of Quantitative Finance from the University of Maryland. For more of his observations, visit his blog: https://watchingrisk.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

d
dimitri_grem
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (138)
Not sure how is Ukraine affects Illumina's supply chain...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.