Cristi Croitoru

Executive Summary

I recently sold out of my Ford (NYSE:F) position. There are two primary reasons for the sale. First, with the recent a massive rally in the stock, the position had become oversized in my portfolio. Furthermore, the road ahead for Ford's electric vehicle aspirations is treacherous. A highly competitive marketplace coupled with Ford's ultra aggressive EV plans and timeline presents major risks to the investment thesis going forward. I make my case in the following piece. Let's get started.

Ford Stock's fantastic Run

Ford has been on a tear recently.

Ford Current Chart

Finviz

One thing I've learned over the years is that, when it comes to stock gains, its usually an "easy come, easy go" type scenario. The fact Ford's stock ran up 37% in such a short time usually means those gains are subject to being given back just as quickly. I like to see a slow and steady rise to new highs, not a parabolic spike like what is shown above.

What this portends to me is the gains are driven by "hot" money. What I mean by this is, the rally is most likely driven by short-term traders looking to profit on the momentum. What's more, as my father always said, "You have to take profits to make profits." So, obviously the traders were going to have to sell at some point. With my basis at $11.40, and a 32% gain, I took profits at $15.16 on half the position.

WWI Sold Stocks Portfolio

WWI Income Investing Group

The primary reason was I saw the run as being "too far, too fast." Moreover, Ford was one of my largest positions at the time. So I sold half mainly as a portfolio risk management tactic. No one ever went broke taking a profit. Furthermore, thinking of it from an income perspective, the 32.94% gain in just one month equates to 7.84 years of dividend payments from Ford at the current 4.23% yield. Not a bad haul to rake in eight years of dividend income in a month's time if you ask me. I learned to look at it this way from my father who passed away in 2013 at 83 with a multi-million dollar portfolio intact. He called his method the "Diversified Cash Flow Method." His abiding principle was that collecting dividends wasn't the only was to accumulate income, taking profits on winners and growth stocks worked just as well. This mindset also is promulgated by Retirement Guru Ken Fisher. Fisher explains it best in his "Definitive Guide to Retirement Income" booklet. Fisher states in the "Income Vs. Cash Flow" section:

"It may seem pedantic, but there is a key distinction between income and cash flow. Income is money received and cash flow is money withdrawn. For example, dividends and bond coupon payments are indeed considered income-you report them as such on your tax returns. These are two completely acceptable sources of funds. But if you rely on them solely, you could be selling yourself short. On the other hand, selling a security also generates cash flow. When you sell a security, the difference between what you put in and what you take out is considered a capital gain (or loss). Note, cash flow withdrawn from your portfolio isn't a bad thing-and can be a very important component of your overall retirement strategy. Consider: If your portfolio of $1,000,000 grew 10% last year, and you realized $100,000 in annual gains, this really isn't any different than if your portfolio grew 5% last year and paid $50,000 in dividends. The total return (i.e., capital gains + dividends) is the same on a pre-tax basis; and, depending on your situation, selling a security and paying tax on the capital gains may be more tax-efficient than dividend income! Bottom line: When it comes to paying for your retirement, you should really only be concerned about the total return of your portfolio and after tax cash flow-not whether it comes from selling securities or regular income."

So the primary reason for the initial sale on 6/30/23 was due to portfolio risk management and an excellent income creation opportunity. I sold the second half for reasons specific to the current state of affairs regarding Ford. Here is why.

The Road Ahead Is Treacherous

My latest piece on Ford was basically what we call in the consulting world a "spit balling" session. This is where one of us puts a recommendation up on the board to solve a clients issue, and the rest of us do our best to poke holes in it to see of it holds water.

Well, I have to say, the naysayers did a pretty good job of poking holes in Ford's odds of winning the EV race. Ford is currently two EV generations behind Tesla (TSLA). With each new generation, the automakers take the lessons learned from the previous generation and apply those to the next. This generational process improves efficiencies related to battery range and other technical advances. On top of this, the biggest positive from one generation to the next is cost reduction and avoidance. This means Ford will perpetually be behind the 8-ball of the don't somehow catch up to Tesla. The problem is, I think Ford is actually attempting to do just that at this very moment. Farley has set out some very aggressive goals for their EV endeavors. After considering all the cards laid out on the table, I think it's a little too much to ask. Odds are Ford is going to end up having to back track on some of their recent promises. This is why I decided to cash in on the remaining Ford position for a 24.45% gain. The 24% gain still represents 5.8 years of future dividend payouts. That gives me is plenty of time to redeploy the profits if I feel like jumping back in at some point.

Some people forget that to make "real" money in the market you have to "buy low and sell high" not just "buy low." It's all smoke and mirrors until you hit the sell button and bank the profits. Whenever I espouse this mantra, I often get pegged as a "trader." This is clearly not the case. I'm an investor, and an income investor at that. I believe as the famed value investor Benjamin Graham does, that its time in the market, not "timing" the market that creates true wealth. Yet, most people forget Graham's second abiding principle that states:

Graham Principle #2: Expect Volatility and Profit from It

"Instead, you should form your own estimates of the business's value based on a sound and rational examination of the facts. Furthermore, you should only buy when the price offered makes sense and sell when the price becomes too high."

So even Graham, the godfather of value investing, says to take profits when you feel the stock price has become too high. The fact of the matter is that's exactly how I feel about Ford's stock price right now. Now let me bottom line this piece for you.

The Bottom Line

Hey, I love Ford and Jim Farley. I always have. Yet, another saying my dad drilled into my head was "never fall in love with a piece of real estate or a stock." I think my love for Ford caused me to have my rose colored glasses on for the past few years. With the stock running up 37% in a month's time, it seems like a lot of other investors still have their rose colored glasses on now.

I have determined that with the recent run, all the good news may be priced in at this point. From a risk management and dividend income perspective, there was too much money on the table for me to just leave it there to evaporate. Ford just lowered the price of the F150 Lightning. Farley previously stated they wouldn't have to do that due to the vehicles immense demand creating pricing power. This is what caused the recent pullback. I think we may in for hearing about several other bold projections being rolled back or eliminated altogether.

The final thought I'd like to leave you with is the fact we're still in the "early adoption" phase of the EV evolution. The EV evolution has had a great start, but I'm not so sure the general public is ready to switch over to electric vehicles anytime soon. The lofty sales projections are at risk of being tampered down substantially. What's more, I'm not so sure the power grid or status of charging networks is anywhere near ready for prime time. I see this a the next major hurdle for the EV industry coming up on the track, so to speak. Furthermore, I haven't heard much about how these issues are going to be solved.

I want to thank all the prescient Seeking Alpha members for their prescient comments on my last article. This helped to open my eyes to the major obstacles that lie ahead for Ford, and all the EV automakers for that matter. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.