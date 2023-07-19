Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Should You Buy After The Sell-Off?

Jul. 19, 2023 5:46 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)9 Comments
Summary

  • AT&T has lost about 25% of its market value this year due to various negative factors, prompting a reevaluation of its stock value using different dividend discount models.
  • The valuation scenarios suggest a fair value range of $10.8 to $12.7 per share, which does not necessarily indicate a sell, as potential improvements and growth are not captured in these calculations.
  • Compared to Verizon Communications, AT&T's stock is less attractive due to lower profitability and efficiency metrics, less favourable liquidity ratios, and worse sentiment.
  • We maintain our "hold" rating to see how the uncertainties develop in the near future.

Copper wires

FactoryTh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. Recently, the firm has been in the spotlight for several reasons, most of them being negative. As a result, year-to-date AT&T has lost about 25% of its market value, while the broader

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
960 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Comments (9)

C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 6:23 PM
Premium
Comments (618)
T's dividend has a 43% coverage ratio and will only see future increases albeit small ones - but buy now and get a 7.5% dividend plus a possible return back to $20 - last time about 3 months ago - April 2023.
Very long as of 2 days ago and adding more after I just wrote this :)
a
aochamp
Today, 6:11 PM
Comments (1.56K)
Yes is the answer to the article heading question.
Code Talker Market Analysis profile picture
Code Talker Market Analysis
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (7.76K)
I'd buy more if they get rid of Stankey.
d
deadhead213
Today, 6:04 PM
Premium
Comments (5.16K)
At this level, I’ll take my chances and continue to accumulate $T here. A company this size isn’t going to go away. It may take a few years to rebound, but, I believe $T will turn the corner
i
imranfat
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (234)
Just few days back I bought 50 T stock at $13.60 and today sold at $14.60. Made $50 Small amount ofcourse but I thought it was funny. Going to a restaurant tonight 😋
s
steve1189
Today, 6:35 PM
Premium
Comments (811)
@imranfat It's upsetting to hear that the stock I've held for far too long a time, only value now it to get a short term gain so a restaurant bill can be paid. Not much of an incentive to buy. (I did double my holdings yesterday and will wait for the day it claws its way bay to my new share average of $18 and then run for the hills. I believe that may be doable.)
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (8.82K)
The most optimistic rating possible for AT&T "Hold and Hope" (or "Hold and Pray" if one is religious).
m
motto5448
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (2.16K)
It is very expensive and the dividend will have to be cut soon.
S
Sparky18888
Today, 6:01 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (160)
@motto5448 not true at ALL !!! You must be related to this author 💁‍♂️ both of you should pay attention during the earnings call next week
