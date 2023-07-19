Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2023 4:48 PM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKF), SDVKY
Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCPK:SDVKF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Tjeder - Head, Investor Relations

Stefan Widing - Chief Executive Officer

Cecilia Felton - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

Max Yates - Morgan Stanley

Andreas Koski - Exane BNP Paribas

Jonathan Day - HSBC

Rizk Maidi - Jefferies

Christian Hinderaker - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and a warm welcome to Sandvik's Presentation of the Second Quarter Results 2023. I am Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations. And beside me, we have, of course, our CEO, Stefan Widing; and CFO, Cecilia Felton. We will, as we always do, start with listening to Stefan and Cecilia talking about quarterly highlights of the second quarter and then we will move on to the Q&A session.

So, without further ado, over to you, Stefan.

Stefan Widing

Thanks, Louise, and also from my side, welcome to the second quarter report in 2023. And especially thanks to all of you that joined today. I know we have some competition this time when it comes to this webcast, so welcome.

If we summarize the second quarter, we are very pleased with the quarter. It was our ninth consecutive quarter with double-digit revenue growth. We continue to see a solid momentum with good growth in both order intake and revenues. Order intake growth at fixed exchange rates grew by 7%. Organically it grew by 3%. Revenue growth at fixed exchange rate grew by 16%, and of that, it was a 12% organic growth. And of course, 12% organic growth and 3% positive order growth in this macro environment we believe is a very strong performance.

We all see solid operating leverage. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 28% corresponding to a margin of 20.5% versus 19% last year, solidly

