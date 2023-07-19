Michael Vi

Investment thesis

I covered ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) for the first time in early March, and my call aged well. The stock delivered a massive, almost 40% rally, significantly better than the broad market's performance.

Today I want to reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating. The company's performance is stellar, especially considering the current challenging environment. Revenue continues to grow at double digits, and profitability metrics are expanding. Both near-term and long-term consensus estimates are optimistic, and the stock still looks undervalued even after a massive rally. I like the company's recent active initiatives including promising partnerships with IT giants in the domain of artificial intelligence [AI]. However, given a solid year-to-date rally, a near-term correction to the overall stock market is possible. Therefore, investors considering investing in NOW should be ready to tolerate short-term volatility.

Recent developments

The company announced its latest quarterly earnings on April 26, beating consensus estimates. Revenue demonstrated solid momentum with a 22% YoY growth and the adjusted EPS expanded significantly from $1.73 to $2.37.

The strength in revenue momentum allowed NOW to expand profitability metrics. There is little room to improve for the gross margin close to 80%, but the company did expand the metric slightly. What is more important is that the operating margin expanded from 5% to almost 7%, with the SG&A to revenue ratio declining by almost one percentage point. R&D investments are still substantial and close to 25%. I like that the company continues to invest heavily in building sustainable competitive advantages. Given the stellar track record of revenue growth and margin expansion, I have high conviction that the management and engineers will be efficient in their R&D activities.

The balance sheet is still a fortress with almost $5 billion in cash, which is more than twice higher than the outstanding debt amount. The covered ratio is very comfortable at about 15, and liquidity metrics are also in good shape.

The upcoming quarter's earnings release is close, scheduled on July 26. The overall sentiment over the upcoming announcement is positive, with 22 upward revisions from Wall Street analysts over the last 90 days. Revenue is projected by consensus to remain above 20% YoY growth, which is impressive. The adjusted EPS is expected to follow the top line by expanding from $1.62 to $2.04, which if achieved will likely outpace the revenue growth.

I think that as long as the company continues to reinvest a substantial portion of its sales in innovation, NOW will be able to sustain double-digit revenue growth. The company's stellar revenue growth pace did not deteriorate much amid the harsh macro environment, which has existed since the beginning of 2022. This is so because NOW's offerings are aimed at making clients' IT systems more streamlined and efficient, which reduces the total cost of ownership. That said, clients aiming for cost optimizations are poised to implement solutions like NOW offers, especially in the current volatile environment. I expect the company to continue to demonstrate this resilience amid the uncertain environment where many enterprises are cutting back on costs, including IT spending.

The evident secular strength for ServiceNow is likely to come from the AI opportunities. The company is taking solid steps in adding AI-related features to its products. Last month, ServiceNow introduced its Now Assist virtual agent, a chatbot with generative AI capabilities. I am also very optimistic regarding the company's actions in expanding its AI-related partnerships with giants like Microsoft (MSFT) and NVIDIA (NVDA) to improve its product. At the moment, it is difficult to assess the effect of these partnerships and new features on the company's earnings. But I have high conviction that the effect on the company's long-term earnings estimates will be notable. I believe generative AI features will enable ServiceNow to significantly increase the value of its platforms for customers. It would be fair for NOW to charge increased fees or create new opportunities to cross-sell or upsell, in my view. I think that during the upcoming earnings call, the management is highly likely to upgrade its guidance and share its vision of how new AI features will create more value for shareholders over the long term. That is the reason I am very positive about the upcoming earnings.

Valuation update

The stock delivered a massive 55% rally year-to-date, significantly outperforming the broad market. NOW has a deficient "D-" rating from Seeking Alpha Quant due to high valuation ratios compared to the sector median. On the other hand, the current multiples are still substantially lower than historical averages. That said, the stock might still be undervalued.

I will proceed with the discounted cash flow [DCF] approach to get more evidence. I use the same 10% discount rate as I did in March. Earnings consensus estimates have been updated since the latest earnings release, so I also incorporate it into my DCF. The top line is projected to grow at a 15% CAGR. The stock-based compensation [SBC] is a substantial part of revenue, nearly 20%. Therefore, this time I would like to simulate a more conservative scenario with the FCF margin ex-SBC. I expect the FCF margin to expand by 250 basis points yearly.

Even under substantially more conservative assumptions related to the FCF margin, the stock still looks attractively valued with a 20% upside potential.

Some pessimists might argue that the annual 250 basis points FCF margin expansion is way too optimistic. But, I think it is fair given the consensus projections of the adjusted EPS growth over the next decade.

Risks update

ServiceNow is a growth company with a challenging revenue growth profile priced into the share price. As we have seen above, the EPS expansion expectations are also high. Therefore, the company has almost no room for mistakes if it wants to back up its market capitalization with underlying fundamentals in the future. Any earnings miss or guidance downgrade might lead to investors' disappointment and massive sell-offs. Even if challenges for the company are temporary and not secular, investors still can become disappointed rapidly. It will take multiple quarters for the company to regain investors' confidence in the company's bright future and secular potential.

Being a technology company offering cutting-edge solutions, there is always a high level of uncertainty regarding the products' life-cycle length. The company should be ready to innovate in order not to be disrupted constantly. I consider this risk remote because the company invests about a quarter of its total sales in R&D. What is vital for the company is to sustain its high-efficiency of R&D efforts. It is also important to mention that despite the fact that the risk is remote, its negative impact is highly likely to be massive.

The overall stock market, especially the Technology sector, looks slightly overheated after a massive year-to-date rally. CNN's Fear and Greed Index has been in an "Extreme Greed" zone for a long time. I think that a market correction is highly likely in the near term, and the sell-off might affect even high-quality and undervalued names like NOW. That said, investors should be ready to tolerate short-term volatility if they decide to invest at these levels.

Bottom line

To conclude, ServiceNow stock is still a "Strong Buy". Revenue growth momentum is massive. I like that profitability metrics are still on their improvement path, even in the current challenging and high-inflationary environment, which was still there in Q1 of 2023. The management continues to build a wide "moat" by reinvesting about a quarter of the total sales in R&D. Last but not least, valuation looks very attractive even given the solid year-to-date rally.

