Charles Schwab: Getting Ready To Sell (Rating Downgrade)

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Charles Schwab's shares rose by over 12% following a favorable Q2 earnings report, beating top and bottom line expectations.
  • The financial brokerage company attracted $52.2B in core net new assets in Q2'23 and posted strong profitability.
  • I am changing my recommendation from a strong buy to a hold as the company's shares are no longer a bargain.
  • I am planning on exiting my position in SCHW around $75 and would then rate shares as a sell.

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) soared more than 12% on Tuesday after the financial brokerage company released its earnings report for the second quarter. Charles Schwab beat top line and bottom line expectations for the second quarter and delivered

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 6:34 PM
Premium
Comments (11.09K)
Built on paying low interest rates on investor’s cash:

“Schwab has profited on the spread between near-zero interest deposits and higher interest securities, a strategy that accounted for nearly 25% of net revenues at the end of 2022. However, Schwab has been bleeding the low-interest deposits that made their current business model viable. As Schwab races to replace these funds with higher-interest alternatives, the company is dismantling one of the key foundations of its business model.”
dirtybubblemedia.substack.com/...
5ofDiamonds profile picture
5ofDiamonds
Today, 6:31 PM
Comments (5.7K)
"I am planning on exiting my position in SCHW around $75 and would then rate shares as a sell." @THE Asian Investor

I share your plan to "trade out" of this BLSH business.

It is not a LT buy-and-hold business.

My trim sell limit order is set starting at $70 (avg cost basis $50.x).

Too much trouble. I had exited the position in Dec'2022 at $81.x, only to find myself getting sucked back into it owing to a cheaper valuation.

It can and will reach $80+ someday, but not worth the wait.
s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 6:11 PM
Premium
Comments (760)
nice write it the and trade it the schw stk @The Asian Investor
( i move it the lumn big bonce today and move it the baba only litle shr t y @The Asian Investor )
Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance <`` this good pick @The Asian Investor and good no lumn ceo is no no the good @The Asian Investor
