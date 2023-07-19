Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates, But Margins Keep Shrinking

Jul. 19, 2023 5:30 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDF, BYDDY, F, VWAGY, VLKAF, VWAPY, GM, GOOG, GOOGL10 Comments
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.96K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. Q2 results beat earnings and revenue expectations with growth rates of 47% in revenue, 20% in earnings, and 62% in free cash flow, but net profit margin declined to 12.6%.
  • The company's shrinking margins are likely due to increased competition from traditional automakers entering the EV market, such as Ford and Volkswagen.
  • Tesla's future growth may depend on its full self-driving software and charging network differentiating it from competitors, but without these, Tesla may lose market share and see further margin compression.

Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco

Elon Musk

Justin Sullivan

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) just released its Q2 results. The release beat on earnings and revenue. The growth rates were 47% in revenue, 20% in earnings and 62% in free cash flow. With net income of $3.14 billion

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.96K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

C
Colorado Oilman
Today, 6:32 PM
Premium
Comments (618)
All the ICE car companies are now EV car companies.
Too bad for them as EV margins are way less than ICE SUVs just ask Tesla.
I am a big fan of Elon but the design of the cyber truck?
Had it been similar to a F150 it would have been a big hit instead of a big laugh :)
b
born2ruk
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (179)
Can someone explain why their FCF is significantly lower than net income? Every other company I follow is the opposite, higher FCF than net income
M
Mike Monzelo
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (46)
It's a big dilemma. If Tesla wants to keep margins high, sales will not grow enough. If margin is sacrified, then sales will grow. Which scenario should investor chose.
Circles profile picture
Circles
Today, 5:59 PM
Comments (234)
You better go back to analyst school or pay more attention to facts. Margins did not go down because of any competition. They have no real competition. Margins went down for one reason, they lowered prices to sell more cares and take more market share. They also are the only company that can lower prices, still make a substantial profit on each car after doing so.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 5:58 PM
Comments (9.83K)
This certainly won’t get easier going forward.
S
Simchad
Today, 5:56 PM
Premium
Comments (276)
I keep hearing about the competition but in real life the only electric cars I see are Tesla. I live in Toronto Canada. And every block one can see Tesla cars. It sure doesn’t look like there are to many other E cars.
d
daslkjflskdj
Today, 5:55 PM
Premium
Comments (509)
See Jim Chanos. It’s a low margin car maker and deserves P/E of 8x
doggydogworld profile picture
doggydogworld
Today, 5:59 PM
Comments (14.67K)
@daslkjflskdj - Yeah, Jim's never been wrong about TSLA /s
n
notre
Today, 5:36 PM
Comments (1.51K)
Low margins are to put pressure on competition. And it’s working. If you look at Amazon what it did for 30 years where it didn’t even make a profit.
The fact that these established Auto companies are scurrying around to figure ways to deal with Tesla just shows the real leadership.
M
Mohit7269
Today, 5:47 PM
Premium
Comments (68)
@notre Even after 30 years, Amazon is still not cash flow positive. People invest in Amazon based on Revenue growth and in hopes for future cash flow. No doubt Amazon will survive and flourish. But do we see positive returns for stock holders at today's valuations?
