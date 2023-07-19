Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sonos: A Great Value Play If Some Key Issues Are Resolved Quickly

Jul. 19, 2023 6:33 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)
Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
615 Followers

Summary

  • Sonos, known for its high-quality audio products, is facing challenges due to a significant increase in inventory over the last two years, raising concerns about weakening demand and potential impact on margins.
  • Despite these challenges, Sonos is making efforts to streamline operations, including a 7% workforce cut and a potential reduction in real estate footprint, which could increase margins and make the stock an attractive investment.
  • Sonos recently won a patent infringement lawsuit against Google, validating their intellectual property and highlighting their innovative capabilities.
  • And the company's stock appears undervalued by around 50%.

Sonos sound system isolated

Lukasz Kochanek

The thesis: high-quality asset with some challenges

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) develops and sells audio products, from wireless speakers to home theatre speakers, and a lot of accessories. They are known for the high quality of their products, and as we already explained

This article was written by

Hydra Research profile picture
Hydra Research
615 Followers
We focus on special situations and deep value plays. We are open to L/S positioning that allows us to capture inefficiencies both on the upside and downside. For the long positioning, we like to spot asymmetric opportunities where the downside is relatively limited and the upside is not understood by the market - like restructurings, spin-offs, takeover targets, etc. We are a research group and from time to time we also take positions in the stocks we discuss publicly here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.