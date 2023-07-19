Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Consider Selling The News

Jul. 19, 2023 6:49 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)MBGAF, MBGYY14 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. Q2 earnings beat estimates, but margins continued to compress and free cash flows were weak, leading to suggestions that selling shares to lock in gains could be a good move.
  • Despite record deliveries and revenue growth, the company's gross margins dropped from 25% to 18% during Q2.
  • Tesla's energy business performed well, with storage deployment up 200% YoY, but this was not enough to offset falling gross margins in the automotive business.
Elon Musk Shareholder Lawsuit Trial Continues In San Francisco

Justin Sullivan

Article Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its second quarter earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. While the company beat estimates on both lines, margin compression continued and free cash flows were pretty weak. Due to a very high

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.04K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (14)

jj2424 profile picture
jj2424
Yesterday, 8:04 PM
Investing Group
Comments (76)
If you are the one down on TSLR over the years, I have something to tell you.TSLA IS NOT A CAR COMPANY-----TSLA IS NOT A CAR COMPANY. GM and Ford etc are car companies, TSLA IS AN INNOVATION COMPANY!!
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Yesterday, 8:03 PM
Premium
Comments (2.82K)
I won't sell my 200 shares
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Premium
Comments (97)
I won't sell a share.
TSLA got loads and loads of data (people/roads/and driving patterns etc.). All are relevant to ML and AI.
Sure, we might dip a little, but we're headed up.
R
Ripp McWheel
Yesterday, 7:44 PM
Premium
Comments (198)
Not sure how the comparison is made on profitability of Mercedes to Tesla'sBEV picture. I for one have never seen a Mercedes BEV on the highways. China's NIO is building cheap $11,000 disposable cars. Other companies who are trying to jump into the BEV market are considering the same. The difference is if you are in the market to buy a BEV, Tesla's come to mind with no advertising. Consolidation is always good as it provides a chance to purchase more shares, provided you believe in the growth potential. Tesla has an enormous growth potential. The last earnings report had a $12 drop in stock price, then in 30 days the stock recovered. I believe this will occur again, shaking out the day and swing traders. CT and FSD will expand the revenue expansion and added CAPEX of new factories and battery plants will lay the groundwork for further growth. Other countries are knocking on the door to have their own Gigafactories. TX and Shanghai Gigafactories are well on their way to producing 5000 cars per week already. It's a growth story plain and simple. So, if you are a trader, sell. If you are an investor, you know what to do.
p
patrick.quest
Yesterday, 7:58 PM
Premium
Comments (263)
@Ripp McWheel I happen to drive a Mercedes Benz BEV - the EQS 450 4Matic - and my concern for Tesla investors is that, yes, Tesla has the manufacturing muscle for now by a wide margin, best specs (speed, range) and brand recognition. But I happen to drive a car that is vastly superior to Tesla cars in every way (except perhaps the raw 0-60 mph), accessorized and luxurious with attention to details, a far cry from the barebones Tesla interior where everything feels cheap and every control forces you to interact with the giant iPad. My Benz EQS is admittedly pricier and not for the mass market, but there is an endless list of competing BEV at all price points that are continuing to increase manufacturing capacity and pushing endless alternative choices most of which have better designs and controls than Teslas even at the low end. Meanwhile Tesla hasn't released a significant new model in years. This doesn't suggest $TSLA can continue to grow or maintain its market share IMHO.
c
coolest_investor_of_the_planet
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
Comments (40)
This is so typical of visionaries. They can’t think small. While analysts focus on gross margins, Musk is focusing on making decisions to drive future growth. I used to hate Elon Musk because of his personality but i have learnt that while he may not be sugarcoating things like other CEOs in conference calls, he is always making good decisions for the company. Long TSLA! Also long RIVN and LCID! There is enough for everyone as EVs replace ICE vehicles over time.
A
Allan Walker
Yesterday, 7:40 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
Buy on every dip, TSLA is still the major EV player in North America… until BYD or those Chinese brands get into US market but us gov will never allow that to happen.
n
notre
Yesterday, 7:39 PM
Comments (1.51K)
No. That makes no sense, because they beat their numbers ?
D
DougBar
Yesterday, 7:23 PM
Premium
Comments (46)
So they had zero operating income growth versus Q1 and the stock went up nearly 100% ?!
C
Cdoctator
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
Premium
Comments (143)
I won’t sell, but I wouldn’t buy either unless it drops below 200.
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Yesterday, 6:57 PM
Comments (9.76K)
Opportunity is starting to present itself again for Long Term INVESTORS...imo.
J
JasonCatt
Yesterday, 6:54 PM
Investing Group
Comments (162)
Nope. Buying everything I can for the next year, then going to sit on it for another 5.
N
Not a Value investor
Yesterday, 6:53 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (209)
Go $200..
m
monkeywine
Yesterday, 7:55 PM
Comments (366)
@Not a Value investor LOL!
