Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

African Rainbow Minerals: Growth Through Manganese

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • African Rainbow Minerals Limited's manganese segment is overlooked and underappreciated.
  • South Africa hosts 80% of the world's manganese, with African Rainbow Minerals occupying a dominant market position.
  • Manganese is supported by significant end-market growth and might benefit from application within the green economy.
  • We expect African Rainbow Minerals' manganese ore revenue to expand by 22% by 2025.
  • Social challenges could threaten the segment's momentum. However, we back the segment for future growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Factor Investing Hub. Learn More »

Manganese Ore Stock Pile

CUHRIG/E+ via Getty Images

If you have been following our page for a while, you would know that our coverage of African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCPK:AFBOF) stock usually spans its entire value chain, with a particular focus on financial

Looking for structured portfolio ideas? Members of The Factor Investing Hub receive access to advanced asset pricing models. Learn More >>>

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
3.12K Followers
Discover Undercovered Emerging Market GARP Opportunities

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.